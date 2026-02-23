Nana Yaa Brefo has publicly addressed ongoing speculation regarding her work as a journalist

In a video, the veteran media personality disclosed that she plans to return to Ghana to continue with her work

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the relocation of Nana Yaa Brefo

Veteran media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has reacted to ongoing claims that she has resigned from Media General.

Setting the record straight, Nana Yaa Brefo, in a video posted on her Facebook page, indicated that she had taken a break from work.

Nana Yaa Brefo shares the reasons behind her relocation to the US amid speculation online.

Delving into details, Nana Yaa Brefo indicated she would be staying in the US for a while.

Nana Yaa Brefo made this clarification after she opened up in a chat with some Ghanaians who wanted to find out whether she had relocated to the US permanently or had plans of returning.

"I have been in America. You meet Ghanaians at Ramaha Restaurant, and they be like, 'Yaa, what are you doing here? Leave, we are already many here,'" she said.

Nana Yaa Brefo has also dismissed claims that she relocated to the US due to financial struggles in Ghana.

Ghanaian journalist Nana Yaa Brefo offers clarity on her job at Media General.

According to her, journalism is not as high-earning a job as many have been made to believe, adding that she was not earning GH₵50,000 as her monthly salary.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Nana Yaa Brefo clears the air on work

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on her relocation to the US.

Kin Reindolph stated:

"I like your courage, your type will never depend on men and a man like me will always have much respect for your type."

James Asigri opined:

"As long as someone is earning their money through honest and legal work, excluding things like robbery or any other illegal activities- no job is considered “small” or shameful here. People don’t look down on you because of your job title, and they don’t treat you differently based on your position. Here, people address each other by their names, not by titles, because everyone is seen as equal and worthy of respect. I am proud of you talking about this. My people back home consider jobs like farming as a curse; it is rather unfortunate."

Kayy Jayy opined:

"That’s a smart move from a smart lady. Nana, visit me in China; I will take you around. Get money and bring it to China. I will show you places you know, affordable and quality things, and also be your translator. 14 years here de3 abi you know what time it is."

Stella Forson added:

"It is good to be a hardworking woman because it helps you to buy whatever you want for yourself without a man."

