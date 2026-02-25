A female Ghanaian lawyer, Modesta Fosu Ofori, has achieved great academic success and received praise from Ghanaians on social media

Modesta Fosu Ofori has earned seven degrees and professional certifications in Law, Human Resources, and Leadership

Ghanaians on social media who heard of her story applauded her and wished her well in every endeavour

Modesta Fosu Ofori is a Ghanaian woman who has earned seven degrees and received praise on social media for her academic achievements.

The Ghanaian lawyer gained secondary education from the Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School, where she served as Senior School Prefect.

Modesta Fosu Ofori is a Ghanaian lawyer who has seven degrees to her name. Photo credit: @braperucci.africa

From Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School, she continued to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she pursued a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

After graduating, she furthered her education at the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Bar in 2011. She also earned her Barrister-at-Law (BL) qualification.

After she was called to the Bar in Ghana, Modesta Fosu Ofori started her professional career at Kulendi @ Law. She rose to the position of Legal Associate.

Modesta Fosu Ofori rose to the position of Legal Associate, gaining extensive experience in corporate and general legal practice.

She demonstrated exceptional versatility and transitioned into leadership roles, serving as Board Secretary and General Manager, Compliance, as well as Director of Administration.

She is currently the Director of Human Resources at Kulendi @ Law, where she applies strategic insight and legal expertise to organisational development

Aside from her Bachelor's in Law, Modesta Fosu Ofori has earned degrees and professional certifications in Law, Human Resources, and Leadership.

She is a member of the Institute of Leadership and Management (UK) and the Ghana Bar Association, and is also an alumna of the Female Future Leadership Programme.

Netizens celebrate female lawyer with seven degrees

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on social media celebrating Modesta Fosu Ofori. Read them below:

Sheilla Antwi-Berko said:

"Congratulations, you truly are a superwoman! 🌟."

Dan Ofori-Mensah wrote:

"Congrats, dear."

Juliana Adu-Gyamfi said:

"Congratulations to her."

Grace Animah wrote:

"Congratulations to her."

Abena Ampomah said:

"That’s my school prefect. I’m not surprised at her achievements."

