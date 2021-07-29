The Ghanaian artiste and his wife are living the golden life

In pictures posted on Instagram, it shows a couple very much in love

Mrs Satekla shared a story about meeting her French teacher in the country

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, his team and his wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla are currently in France.

The European country is said to be one of the romantic countries in the world and definitely a place for the 'Everlasting' artiste and his spouse to tell the world about their love.

A photo posted on his Instagram account shows Stonebwoy looking lovingly into the eyes of his wife.

Love made in France: Stonebwoy and wife Louisa dazzle in love-dovey photos in Paris trip.

The photos were taken on the way to the Ghanaian embassy in the French capital. The love-dovey photos have attracted hundreds of comments.

Find photos of Stonebwoy and his wife below.

Love made in France: Stonebwoy and wife Louisa dazzle in love-dovey photos on Paris trip.

Love made in France: Stonebwoy and wife Louisa dazzle in love-dovey photos on Paris trip.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Stonebwoy has thrown shots at some unnamed persons in the Ghanaian music industry.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 'Activate' hitmaker showed off his team members hanging out in the background whilst he shared his opinion about the music industry in the country.

He also laments about not getting enough support from stakeholders, adding that God loves himself and his team.

"It’s a full house with my team in Paris with money out of my own pocket. I’m an independent artiste and have been able to do this," said Stonebwoy.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (nee Ansong) met with one of her primary school teachers who resides in the European country, France.

According to Stonewboy's wife, the teacher, identified as Uncle Reuben, taught her French when she started school. She shared that Uncle Reuben caned her when she placed sixth in her first term exams in class three.

Mrs Satekla added that the act put her on her toes and ensured that she reclaimed the first position in the class.

