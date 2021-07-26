2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kumai Eugene, has shared his emotional life story

Born and bred in Fadama with his devoted Christian family, life was not an easy one, Eugene narrated

The Rockstar revealed that he used to sell his CDs in trotro without any patronage and would get comments like, "who knows you?"

Ghana’s very sensational songwriter and singer, Kuami Eugene, legally known as Eugene Kwame Marfo has recently honoured an invitation on Maame Grace’s Celebrity Pulpit show.

Speaking on the show, he opened up about his emotional life journey, what he has been through, and how he has been able to achieve all that he has.

Not born with a silver spoon

Eugene started by saying, he was born and bred in Fadama to a very devoted Christian family but life was not an easy one.

The 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year recounted moments he used to sell his music CDs in trotro and not a single person would purchase.

He would give them a free-style, they would applaud but would still not be interested in buying his music

This musician added that he used to get comments like, "there is no point in buying your CDs because no one knows you”.

Sharing to motivate others

Kuami Eugene mentioned that his intention for sharing his life story is to put joy in the hearts of listeners.

The Angela hitmaker also said he seeks to let listeners know that regardless of where one finds themselves or how far behind one may be, there is a voice and power behind them and sooner than later, they'd come in contact with that blessing.

He added that giving up should not be a part of one’s story.

Kuami had a lot more to say in the below;

