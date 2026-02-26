Kumasi-based young businessman Hamza, aka Saper Saper, has tragically passed away in an accident, over a year after his viral wedding

The news of the young businessman and socialite's death was announced by netizens on social media on Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Many closed friends and loved ones of the late Hamza have mourned his untimely demise with emotional posts on social media

Hamza, aka Saper Saper, a popular Kumasi-based businessman and online personality, passed away over a year after tying the knot with his beautiful wife in a grand wedding in October 2024, which went viral on social media.

The news of the young businessman's demise emerged on TikTok on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

What happened to Kumasi-based businessman Hamza?

The exact circumstances and date of the late Hamza's demise remain unknown, with little information being shared on social media.

However, according to some reports, the young businessman tragically lost his life in an accident with other victims at their workplace.

He was reportedly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Hamza, who was based at Akwatia, a major industrial hub in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, reportedly left behind his beautiful wife, Mudat Matan Hamza, popularly known on TikTok as Ohemaa Muddy, who is said to be pregnant with their unborn baby.

Footage of the deceased's wife being consoled by her loved ones as she mourned over her husband's loss at the medical facility emerged on social media.

The news of Hamza's demise evoked sadness among his friends and loved ones, who mourned with several videos of the late businessman on TikTok.

In an emotional post, the deceased's close friend Anima Ba Ishmael mourned his death, stating:

"Sometimes life is not about how you see it. 💔🥹😭. Nanka Hamza deɛ aden God? Hmm, may Allah consider this Ramadan and forgive you, bro. Rest well till we meet again."

The TikTok videos announcing Hamza's untimely demise are below:

Kumasi-based businessman Hamza's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Huseni2 commented:

"May the Almighty Allah Grant him Jannah Firdaus 😭."

Itzz_Leemarh said:

"You just posted a video of yourself by yourself and just the next day, the comments section is 'May your soul rest in peace.' 😭 This world is scary 😨."

Young Malian remarked:

"When we were children, they used to say old people die but now it’s young people dying every day. Yaa Allah, have mercy on us 💔."

