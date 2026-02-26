FC Barcelona confirm captain Frenkie de Jong will be sidelined for 5–6 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in training

The midfielder will miss the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atlético Madrid and both UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

The setback disrupts Hansi Flick’s plans just as Barcelona’s midfield was regaining balance following Pedri’s return

FC Barcelona have confirmed that captain Frenkie de Jong has sustained an injury that will sideline him for over a month.

The setback is a major blow for head coach Hansi Flick, particularly at a time when Barcelona were close to restoring their preferred midfield partnership, with Pedri recently returning from injury.

De Jong suffered a hamstring issue during training earlier today as the team prepared for their upcoming La Liga clash against Villarreal CF this weekend.

In an official statement, Barcelona said:

“First-team player Frenkie de Jong suffered an injury to the distal biceps of his right leg during this morning’s training session. Tests confirm that the recovery process will take between 5 and 6 weeks.”

A recovery period of five to six weeks rules the Dutch international out of several crucial fixtures. He will miss the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atlético Madrid next week.

Additionally, De Jong will be unavailable for both legs of Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, where they are set to face either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United.

His absence comes during a demanding stretch of matches. In La Liga, the Blaugrana must navigate challenging encounters against Villarreal, Athletic Club, Sevilla FC and Rayo Vallecano without their primary deep-lying playmaker.

The injury represents a significant setback for Flick. For the first time in months - aside from Andreas Christensen and Gavi - the manager had close to a fully fit squad at his disposal.

De Jong’s absence is particularly frustrating as it arrives just when Barcelona’s midfield balance appeared to be clicking again following Pedri’s return.

The Dutchman had also rediscovered form, scoring his first goal of the season in Sunday’s 3–0 win over Levante UD. That resurgence, however, has now been abruptly halted by this latest setback.

