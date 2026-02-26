Ghana Jollof has earned a nod from the Premier League after Amad Diallo ranked it among his top three African dishes

The Man United winger openly praised the Ghanaian meal before completing his list with meals from the Ivory Coast and Senegal

Diallo’s off-field taste has been matched by his impact on it, as he has emerged as one of United’s brightest sparks this season

Amad Diallo has stirred a fresh wave in the famous Jollof debate after boldly naming Ghana Jollof as his favourite dish.

The Manchester United winger made the admission during a recent interview, where he was asked to list his top three African meals.

Amad Diallo rates Ghana Jollof highly

Without hesitation, the Ivory Coast international smiled and said, " I like Ghana Jollof" while speaking to ESPN. For many Ghanaians, that single line felt like a sweet victory.

Diallo, who won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, did not stop there. He completed his list with two more favourites drawn from West Africa.

Watch how to make Ghana Jollof:

First was Attieke, a staple from his homeland made from fermented and steamed cassava. He then mentioned Chep, Senegal’s national meal. The popular dish combines rice, fish, tomato sauce and vegetables in one pot.

Yet it was his love for Ghana Jollof that grabbed attention. The long-standing rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria stretches beyond football and music into food.

The Jollof argument has divided friends, sparked banter online and even drawn comments from celebrities.

Watch the video:

Diallo’s choice has now added fresh fuel to the conversation. Some fans believe his verdict settles the matter once and for all. Reactions quickly followed on X.

@manuel_morr1son jokingly asked:

"No be AI?"

@PassportNyame1 analysed:

"That's a Nigerian and an Ivorian saying this about Gh jollof."

@IzzatElKhawaja gave a three-word praise for Diallo:

"That’s my boy!!"

Amad Diallo's stats and performance this season

Away from the kitchen talk, Diallo has been busy on the pitch. The 23-year-old remains an important figure at Old Trafford.

Earlier in the season, he stood out under former manager Ruben Amorim during a difficult period. Results were poor, and confidence looked low. But since Michael Carrick stepped in as interim boss, the mood has changed.

According to the BBC, United have won five and drawn one of six matches under Carrick. Those results include victories over Arsenal and Manchester City. Performances have improved, and belief has returned.

Throughout that run, Diallo featured consistently, playing at least 55 minutes in each fixture. His numbers this term may not match last season, with two goals and two assists in the Premier League, yet his energy and direct play continue to offer balance in attack.

For now, he has won praise both for his taste buds and his teamwork. In Ghana, especially, his simple confession about Jollof may have earned him a few extra admirers, especially after iShowSpeed picked Nigeria's version of the popular West African meal.

