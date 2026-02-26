A fearless former world title challenger has passed away at 68, leaving the boxing community in deep mourning

The ex-featherweight contender once went on a stunning 43-fight unbeaten run before facing some of the sport’s greatest legends

From humble beginnings in California to iconic fights, his remarkable journey is now being remembered in emotional tributes

The boxing world is mourning the loss of former featherweight contender Ruben Castillo, who has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

Renowned for his electrifying presence and fearless approach inside the ropes, Castillo built a reputation as one of the toughest competitors of his era.

Legendary boxer Ruben Castillo dies

According to Turnto23, the Bakersfield-raised fighter passed away on Tuesday, February 24, in Beaumont, Riverside County, surrounded by close family members.

His loved ones confirmed the heartbreaking news, marking the end of a life dedicated to the sport he embraced from childhood.

Castillo’s professional résumé remains one of the most respected among fighters of his generation.

According to Sun Sport, he concluded his career with an outstanding record of 67 victories, 10 defeats, and two draws, numbers that reflect both longevity and consistency at the highest level.

His rise through the ranks was nothing short of sensational. Castillo stormed into the professional scene with an astonishing 43-fight unbeaten streak, captivating fans with his relentless style and unwavering determination.

That run eventually came to an end in 1980 when he challenged the great Alexis Argüello for the WBC super featherweight crown.

Ruben Castillo's four world title battles

Throughout his distinguished career, Castillo competed in four world championship bouts, sharing the ring with some of boxing’s most celebrated names, as Sun Sport noted.

Among them were Mexican legend Julio César Chávez, Panamanian icon Roberto Durán, and the aforementioned Argüello, matchups that cemented his place in boxing history.

Though he fell short in those title pursuits, Castillo earned immense respect for his courage and heart. His battles were often grueling affairs, defined by grit rather than caution, and fans admired his willingness to test himself against the very best.

Away from the spotlight, Castillo’s story was rooted in humble beginnings. A proud product of local schools, including St. Francis, he first slipped on boxing gloves at just nine years old — a decision that would shape the rest of his life.

From small gyms in California to world title stages, his journey embodied perseverance and ambition.

Castillo was also known for his friendships within the sport. He maintained a close bond with former rival Juan Laporte, who defeated him in 1983, proof that respect often outlives rivalry in boxing.

Beyond the ring, the late boxer explored acting and appeared in the 1988 movie Fists of Steel.

Meanwhile, he is survived by six children, including twins. The family previously endured tragedy with the passing of his daughter, Misty, who died on her 37th birthday.

Rest in peace, Rubén Castillo. Your fighting spirit and legacy will forever echo in the hearts of boxing fans.

