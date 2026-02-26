UD Almería will now count Ronaldo among its owners, though financial details of the deal were not disclosed

Lionel Messi's stats against UD Almeria have emerged, making them the 18th team he has netted the most goals against

Ronaldo’s influence in football is now expanding beyond scoring, as he looks to shape the future of the club and his legacy off the field

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined the ranks of UD Almeria’s owners, as the Portuguese superstar adds to his extensive range of investments.

On Thursday, February 6, the Spanish second-division club confirmed via X that the Al-Nassr forward has secured a 25% stake in the team, though the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Messi’s scoring feats against UD Almería resurface as Ronaldo joins club ownership. Image credit: Yasser Bakhsh, Barcelona FC

The X statement was captioned as follows:

''Official statement: Cristiano Ronaldo invests in UD Almería as part of the club's ownership consortium led by SMC Group.''

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement on UD Almeria's official website, the former La Liga outfit said:

''Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25% stake in UD Almería through CR7 Sports Investments, a subsidiary of CR7 S.A., marking a significant step in the continued expansion of both the club and the Portuguese businessman's investment portfolio.

''This agreement is part of the club's international expansion being undertaken by President Mohamed Al Khereiji through his business conglomerate, SMC Group.

Mohamed Al Khereiji, President of UD Almería, stated:

"We are delighted that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in. He is considered the greatest player of all time, knows Spanish football very well, and understands the potential of what we are building here, both in terms of the first team and the youth academy."

For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo declared:

"For a long time, my ambition has been to contribute to football beyond the pitch. UD Almería is a club with a solid foundation and clear growth potential." I look forward to working alongside the management team to support the club's next phase of growth."

How Messi has fared against UD Almeria?

Following the announcement of Ronaldo's 25 % portion of the club, attention quickly turned to how Lionel Messi performed against the former La Liga campaigners.

According to Transfermarkt, the Barcelona legend scored 13 goals in 11 matches against UD Almeria, making them the 18th team he has scored the most goals against.



The statistics also reveal that the Inter Miami star has netted 37 goals in 37 games against Sevilla, marking them as his favourite opposition and the team he has scored the most goals against in his entire career.

In the meantime, with his 25% stake in UD Almería, Cristiano Ronaldo is proving that his influence in football goes far beyond scoring, securing his legacy both on and off the field.

