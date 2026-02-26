A Ghanaian man and Nigerian girlfriend were tragically found dead in Morocco apartment after concerns from friends

Cause of death remains a mystery as investigations continue amid heightened fears among residents

Eyewitnesses said some residents fled the scene, fearing they would be drawn into the mysterious case

A Ghanaian man identified as Kassim Awudu and his Nigerian girlfriend have reportedly been found dead in their apartment in Morocco.

Ghanaweb reported that friends of the deceased went to check on him after several unsuccessful attempts to reach him.

With the assistance of the landlord, they forced open the apartment door and discovered the couple lifeless inside.

The cause of death remains unknown, as efforts continue to trace and inform their families.

A resident in Morocco, who provided an update in an interview with Kofi TV, said no official cause of death has been established.

He added that news of the incident began circulating after several images of the deceased surfaced online.

"He lives with his girlfriend, and the two of them died in the room, but it appears they may have died about three days before they were discovered."

"All the people in the apartment ran away due to documentation issues, fearing the police would come and interrogate them."

Ghanaian nurse passes away in UK

Samuel Acquah, who worked as a theatre nurse at the Southend University Hospital, died at his residence in Southend in the UK.

After failing to report to work for a couple of days, his friends decided to check on him at his rented space, only for them to find him dead in his bed.

He was also survived by a wife and two children, who, according to his close friends was saving money towards bringing them to join him in the UK, until the unfortunate incident happened.

Reacting to news of his sudden demise, colleagues of Samuel described him as a very warm and receptive person who always walked among them with a smile on his face.

The immediate cause of death remains uncertain; however, some of his close friends have started a GoFundMe with the hope of raising funds to send his remains back to Ghana for proper burial.

Ghanaian student dies in Latvia

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student died in Latvia under mysterious circumstances, leading his family to demand justice.

Nana Agyei Oduro Ahyia was found dead on June 4, 2025, after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment on Baznīcas Street in Riga.

A family member disputed the claim and alleged that the Latvian police were protecting their nationals, accusing them of being involved in his demise.

