Andriy Lunin is reportedly open to leaving the club this summer after several seasons of limited game time

With Thibaut Courtois approaching the later stages of his career, Real Madrid are already exploring options to secure a long-term replacement in goal

Despite being part of a squad that has won multiple Champions League and La Liga titles, Lunin has featured in only three matches in 2025/26

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

For several seasons, Andriy Lunin has served as Real Madrid’s backup goalkeeper, stepping in when Thibaut Courtois is unavailable, and now reports suggest the former Zorya Luhansk keeper is willing to call time on his Madrid stint.

The Ukrainian international, who joined the Spanish heavyweights in 2018, has proven his reliability, even if he rarely sees regular minutes on the pitch; however, despite his dependable performances, speculation about Lunin’s future at the club has been persistent.

Andriy Lunin could leave Real Madrid due to limited playing time. Image credit: ose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Year after year, the 27-year-old has been linked with a possible departure due to limited opportunities with the first team.

Real Madrid eyes replacements for Courtois

According to journalist Jorge C. Picon via Madrid Universal, Lunin is keeping his options open and has not ruled out leaving the Spanish giants in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Courtois approaching the twilight of his career, Real Madrid are already considering long-term alternatives to the Belgian shot-stopper.

Real Madrid begin looking for a replacement for Thibaut Courtois. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

According to the source, while Lunin remains a potential option, he does not enjoy unanimous support within the club. Some officials at Valdebebas acknowledge his talent but question whether he is ready to fully step into Courtois’ role in the long term.

Given the circumstances, the Ukrainian is prepared to explore opportunities elsewhere if they arise. The goalkeeper attracted interest from Premier League clubs in January, and more suitors are expected to emerge in the summer should he decide to move on.

Lunin's limited appearances in 2025/26

This season has been quiet for Lunin, who has featured in only three matches across all competitions. In those appearances, he has conceded eight goals and has yet to register a clean sheet, according to Transfermarkt.

On the other hand, the regular Real Madrid custodian, Courtois, has made 36 appearances across all competitions in the Spanish giants' 2025/26 campaign, reinforcing his status as the club's undisputed goalkeeper.

In the meantime, Lunin, who has won two Champions League titles and La Liga twice with the Spanish powerhouse, still has a contract with Real Madrid until 2030.

For now, it remains to be seen whether this will be his final season in Madrid or if he will continue as a long-term understudy to Thibaut Courtois. Only time will reveal what the future holds for the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

UCL: Real Madrid could face Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alvaro Arbeloa's team could be paired against Antoine Semenyo's Manchester City in the 2025/26 Champions League Round of 16.

The draw, scheduled to take place this Friday, February 27, is also expected to confirm opponents for Premier League teams such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

Source: YEN.com.gh