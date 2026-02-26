Hamamat Montia responded after IShowSpeed said he regretted not taking her number following his viral visit to her Shea Butter Museum

Speed, born Darren Watkins Jnr, described the massage session at the Accra museum as his favourite part of the multi-country African trip

In a TikTok reply, Hamamat thanked the YouTuber for the visit and heartfelt words and sent him a cheeky reply over his declaration of ‘regret’

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian supermodel and founder of the Shea Butter Museum, Hamamat Montia, has reacted after IShowSpeed expressed a wish to get her number.

Hamamat Montia reacts after IShowSpeed expressed regret for not taking her contact during her trip to Ghana. Image credit: @iamhamamat, @ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

The popular American content creator, Darren Watkins Jnr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, or simply Speed, grabbed global attention with his first-ever visit to the African continent in December 2025 and January 2026.

The tour, which he called ‘Speed Does Africa’, saw the popular Twitch streamer visit multiple African countries and livestream events to his 50million plus subscribers on YouTube.

He visited numerous countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini, and Senegal.

Speed arrived in Ghana on January 26 for a five-hour stream and then jetted out to Namibia on January 27, 2026, where he brought his multi-country tour to a close.

IShowSpeed shares regret about Hamamat Montia encounter

During his time in Ghana, IShowSpeed created a viral moment when he visited Hamamat Montia’s shea butter museum in Accra.

A video showed him interacting with the former Miss Malaika winner, who invited him into her establishment, where he was massaged by 10 women using shea butter.

After his return to the United States, IShowSpeed spoke about his time in Ghana in a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Hidden Chapter on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

He said his best part of the trip was the massage, but was disappointed he did not take Hamamat Montia’s number.

“My favourite segment of the tour was the Shea Butter museum. Just imagine getting oiled up with shea butter by 20 beautiful queens from Ghana. I kind of regret not getting her number, I would say, in that moment. She was so beautiful, now that I think about it,” he said.

The TikTok video is below.

Hamamat Montia reacts to IShowSpeed’s regret

In a video shared on her official TikTok page on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Hamamat Montia responded to IShowSpeed’s post.

It showed her stirring a bowl of shea butter with a caption addressed to the American streamer.

“Some moments are not planned - they’re aligned. Thank you @IShowSpeed for coming through shea butter museum for the energy, and for speaking from your heart. What you experienced in Ghana is bigger than one visit - it’s women, culture, work, and legacy in motion. Kings & Queens, you know what to do. #hamamatafrica,” she wrote.

The TikTok video shared by Hamamat Montia is below.

Hamamat Montia and a team of ladies massage media tycoon Bola Ray in the studio of Starr FM in Accra on February 6, 2026. Image credit: @iamhamamat, @ghonetv

Source: Facebook

Hamamat Montia massages Bola Ray

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Hamamat Montia massaged Ghanaian media mogul Bola Ray in the studios of Starr FM in Accra.

In a video, she interrupted their ongoing chat to administer a shea butter treatment to the CEO of the Excellence in Broadcasting Network.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh