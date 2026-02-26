Ghanaian rapper Medikal has been appointed as an ambassador for the National Youth Authority’s anti-substance abuse campaign, earning praise from fans online

Youth Development and Empowerment Minister George Opare Addo announced in Parliament that the rapper will champion the “Red Means Stop” initiative

Medikal reacted excitedly on Twitter, announcing plans for a regional tour to promote the campaign and inviting fans to suggest towns for his performances

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has received plaudits on social media after landing a prestigious appointment from the National Youth Authority (NYA).

The National Youth Authority (NYA) appoints rapper Medikal as an ambassador for its anti-substance abuse campaign.

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, announced the news to Parliament on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Medikal has been appointed as an ambassador for the NYA’s campaign to tackle a growing substance abuse problem among the youth.

Specifically, Medikal has been appointed to help combat the rising substance ‘red’, which has become a menace among the youth in recent years.

“In a strategic move to enhance the campaign's appeal and credibility among the youth, the National Youth Authority has appointed renowned Ghanaian musician Medikal as an official “Red Means Stop” ambassador,” Opare Addo said.

“Medikal's significant influence among young Ghanaians, particularly through his music and social media presence, makes him an ideal advocate for substance-free living. Medikal serves as a visible role model, championing anti-substance messaging through his artistic work, public appearances, and social media platforms.”

According to the Minister, Medikal’s involvement in the campaign would include music videos, social media posts and performances amplifying the Red Means Stop messaging, as well as school outreach that would involve direct engagement with young people.

Below is the Twitter post with details of Medikal’s new appointment.

Medikal reacts to new NYA appointment

In a post shared on Twitter on February 26, Medikal shared his first thoughts on his new appointment as an anti-substance use ambassador.

He said he was going to start his ambassadorial work soon with some performances in some towns and asked fans for their input on where he should visit.

“Red means stop regional tour commences this year. I will be performing live in your city to spread the message soon. Where should I come fist ? 🛑 💥,” he asked.

The Twitter post shared by Medikal is below.

Reactions to Medikal's NYA appointment

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the news of rapper Medikal landing a new appointment as an NYA ambassador.

KALYJAY said:

"❤️❤️Active."

PlanB♟️ wrote:

"Yie yieeeeeeee😂🎉🎉🎉."

BIG SCORPION 🦂 commented:

"Traffic ne s) red ah we ain’t stopping 🤣🤣. Or this one de3 we dey stop🤣."

Hey TF LeGGaCyZ said:

"We dey Kumasi oh, are you coming to Kumasi? TOPPER TOP 🔥."

Abenaaa 🤍🌸 wrote:

"Sowutuom!! Welcome to my area 😂🤍❤️."

𝓐!🦥 commented:

"MDK for a reason !!!🔥👋🏽. Good news for BYK fans."

Rapper Medikal displays his fatherly duties with his new baby with Eazzy, Space Frimpong.

