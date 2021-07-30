Rick Ross Owns 100 Classic and Luxurious Cars But Has No Driver's Licence

Rick Ross is only thinking of getting himself a driver's licence now after buying a fleet of 100 classic and luxurious vehicles

According to reports, the US hip-hop mogul has shared that he's now in the process of filling all the paperwork in order to get a driver's licence

Social media users were surprised that the wealthy rapper has no licence while some said he doesn't need to get one because his drivers drive him around

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Rick Ross owns a total of 100 cars but he has no driver's licence. The hip-hop mogul owns a fleet of classic and luxurious whips but he can't legally drive them because he doesn't have a licence permitting him to do so.

The US rapper's fans were shook when they saw a video of their fave on social media admitting that he has 100 rides but he is still working on getting his licence.

Rick Ross owns 100 classic & luxurious cars but has no driver's license. Image: @richforever

Source: UGC

In the clip doing the rounds on Twitter, Rozay shares that he now wants to push his posh whips hence he wants to get his driver's licence. According to XXL, the star says in the clip:

"You own 100 cars and don't have a driver's licence. But more importantly, I'm filling everything for my driver's licence."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the news. Check out some of their comments below:

@SoaadHossain said:

"That would actually be me if I had that Rozay level money lmao."

@DanielVitex wrote:

"No need to get one, bosses don't need to drive they are driven."

@austinmcgrady commented:

"How you create Maybach Music but don’t have no licence."

@lASTKINGMOLINO said:

"Rick Ross has a licence, this is cap."

@thegamechangerl wrote:

"That's why he's the boss."

@frankandbanks added:

"Some of y’all got a licence and no car."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

House of Zwide star Khaya Dladla buys himself a luxurious whip

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported Mzansi is still amused by a South African social media user who recently took to Twitter to convey a congratulatory message to a friend who just bought a new Mercedes Benz vehicle.

@FaridaSibiya took to her social networking application to celebrate her friend, @KayNgonyama who has just secured a new set of wheels is not just any car, but a German machine.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen