Champions League Draw: Who Chelsea, Man United Could Land in Group Stages

Man United, Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea will all be representing the EPL during this season's Champions League

Chelsea will head into the competition as defending champions having won the title last season under Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich, Ajax, Porto, AC Milan, and PSG are some of the toughest opponents the EPL teams could face in the group stages

Premier League clubs Man United and Chelsea are set to learn who they will face in the Champions League group stages when the draw takes place in Istanbul on Thursday, August 26.

Bayern Munich, Ajax, Porto, AC Milan, and PSG are some of the toughest opponents the EPL teams could face in the group stages. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Man City and Liverpool, who are the other two clubs set to represent the Premier League in the elite European competition are also set to discover their fate.

While the four English clubs are among the favourites in the competition, SunSport reports there will be tough tests along the way.

The publication disclosed Chelsea, who are the defending champions are in Pot 1 ahead of the draw alongside rivals City.

That means, the two sides will have opponents from Pots 1 and 2, both of which have potentially dangerous oppositions.

The English teams face the prospect of drawing French giants Paris Saint-Germain who are in Pot 2.

Interestingly, even if they avoid Lionel Messi and Co, they could still come up against some worthy opponents including Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund.

Man United and Liverpool on the other hand could face Bayern Munich from Pot 1 but will be hoping for one of Villarreal, Lille, Sporting Lisbon, or even Inter Milan.

Some of the other teams the EPL teams could face are those in Pot 3 which include Ajax, Porto, Atalanta, Zenit St. Petersburg, and RB Leipzig.

Pot 4, meanwhile, is yet to be fully set as the qualifiers are still to be played.

However, Italian giants AC Milan, Club Brugge, and Wolfsburg are already in the mix.

Chelsea's possible groups:

Best - Chelsea, Sevilla, Dynamo Kyiv, Sheriff*

Worst - Chelsea, PSG, Ajax, AC Milan

Man United's possible groups:

Best - Man United, Sporting Lisbon, Dynamo Kyiv, Malmo

Worst - Man United, Bayern Munich, Ajax, AC Milan

Man City's possible groups:

Best - Man City, Sevilla, Dynamo Kyiv, Sheriff*

Worst - Man City, PSG, Porto, AC Milan

Liverpool's possible groups:

Best - Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon, Malmo, Dynamo Kyiv

Worst- Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Porto, AC Milan

Source: Yen.com.gh