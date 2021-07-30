Simone Biles: 16 interesting facts you did not know about the artistic gymnast

From her challenging childhood experience to winning four Olympic gold medals, Simone Biles has remained the USA's most decorated gymnast of the time. Besides, she is the most influential gymnast when it comes to floors, beams, and vaults. Her skill, agility, and complex routines have enabled her to take the U.S. gymnastics team to the Olympics winning gold.

Simone Biles of The United States poses for photos with her multiple gold medals during day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Simone is an American artistic gymnast whose face came to the limelight for winning a gold medal during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. She has typically excelled at all-around, floor, and vault gymnastics.

Quick facts you should know about Simone Biles

Simone has amassed about 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. From winning her first national championships at the age of 15 to landing the fabled Yurchenko, Simone Biles's double double pike vault, she has set records that no woman had ever set. What are some fun facts about Simone Biles? Here are 16 quick facts you didn’t know about the American gymnast.

1. Simone Biles had a painful kidney stone when she competed at the 2018 world championships

Simone was experiencing stomach pain on her right side. This prompted her to visit the E.R. a day before leading her team to gold at the World Gymnastics Championship held in Doha. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with a kidney stone. However, she went out and posted the highest individual scores for beam and vault. She became second on uneven bars.

2. She is a lover of dogs

What are Simone Biles hobbies? Simone seems to be much interested in pets. She keeps two French bulldogs named Lilo and Rambo, which she has shown regularly on their Instagram account. Amazingly, those accounts have more than 47,000 followers. Both of her dogs spend most of their time with Owens's bulldog. She once owned four German Shepherds.

3. Four gymnastics moves are named after Simone Biles

The four moves named after her include Biles: two on the floor, one on beam, and one on vault. She also became the first female gymnast to perform a vault move in a competition. The move involved a round-off back handspring onto the springboard, then vaulting high enough to complete two flips in a pike position.

4. Simone was adopted as a young child

Biles was taken away from her biological mother when she was still a small child. Her parents struggled with addiction and could not raise her properly. She was then placed in foster care in the company of her three siblings.

Later her maternal grandfather stepped in to take care of the kids. She officially adopted Simone at six years old together with her little sister Adria. However, their great aunt took in Simone's older siblings.

5. She maintained the same coach for a long time

Simone Biles performs on the Balance Beam during the Women's Team Final on day two of the 45th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Photo: Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

Gymnastics coach Aimee Boorman immediately noticed her natural talent and focused on her when she first saw her during training. However, the coach had not trained an elite gymnast before. It was a great learning process for both of them. The training went on until she was mature enough for tenements.

6. Simone Biles became the first female gymnast to win four gold medals at a single event

How many medals does Simone Biles have? As of now, Simone has about 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. In 2016, during the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, she won four gold medals in a single game. That particular tournament made her the first gymnast ever to win three consecutive world all-around titles.

7. Simone is scared of bees

Like many people, the gymnast is scared of bees. When she received the gold medal at the 2014 World Championships, one medalist said that Simone saw a bee in her bouquet. She uncontrollably giggled and jumped off the podium to escape the bee. She dropped the flowers and danced away from the insect.

8. Her love for gymnastics started following a field trip to daycare

When she took a daycare field trip to Bannon's Gymnastix at age 6, she imitated the older gymnasts. At this point, few coaches spotted her talent, who later sent a letter home to her parents.

9. Her sister, Adria, is a trained gymnastics as well

Her sister Adria trained alongside Biles until the age of 16. Adira, who is at Simone Biles's height, loves her sister and often refers to her as "fearless". She told ESPN that Simone would jump off a second-floor railing onto a couch one floor below when they were little girls.

10. She was 6 when she showed interest in the gymnastics

She has been a natural gymnast since her childhood. She started teaching herself to flip backwards off mailboxes at a tender age. She immediately developed an interest after a daycare field trip.

So, how much is Simone Biles Worth? Well, since her face came to the limelight, the gymnast has been earning well, and as of now, Simone Biles's net worth is estimated at $10 million

11. Simone Biles is unbeatable when it comes to floor routines

What makes Simone Biles special? She is a queen when it comes to floor routine. Despite being one of the most significant competitors in all events, her speciality area is the floor routine. In other words, Biles can perform everyone else's most challenging tumbling pass.

12. Biles possess dual citizenship

Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Apparatus Finals on Day 9 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

The gymnast holds dual citizenship; the U.S. and Belize (a country located in the Caribbean ).

13. Simone Biles is dating NFL player Jonathan Owens

Who is Simone Biles dating? The queen of gymnastics is in a relationship with a 25-year-old Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles's boyfriend is a talented NFL player. Biles met her boyfriend just before the pandemic.

14. Her brother was involved in legal trouble in 2019

Apart from facing difficulties during her upbringing, Simone has also experienced some traumatic events in her life. In 2018, during an event in Ohio, her brother was involved in legal trouble connected to a triple murder.

15. Simone Biles was diagnosed with ADHD when she was a child

Some days back, some unknown people broke into the World Anti-Doping Agency's website to publicize athletes' private medical records, among them Biles's. They revealed that Biles was diagnosed with ADHD, a stimulant that is on the agency's banned list. However, she was still a child by then.

16. Biles studied at the University of the People

Originally, she intended to join UCL but later changed her mind and studied at an online college, the University of the People. The school was a tuition-free school where she was able to pursue her gymnastics career alongside business administration. Later she was appointed the global ambassador of her university. So, how old is Simone Biles? She has reached 24 years old (as of 2021), and her performance is still promising.

Olympian medalist, Simone Biles, has demonstrated her abilities as a gymnastics prodigy since her childhood. After training at the junior elite level, Simone made her first win in 2013. Then, in 2016, the young enthusiast led the U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team. Simone then grabbed a record at sixth U.S. all-around title in 2019, setting another unbreakable record by winning her 25th World Championship medal.

Yen.com.gh recently shared some interesting facts about Kelsey Kreppel. Kelsey is a social media personality from Los Angeles, California, with lots of subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Kelsey shares personal and lifestyle photos with her online followers of more than 655,000 on her official Instagram page. Find out more about her net worth and love life.

Source: Yen.com.gh