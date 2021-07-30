The 'Nothing I get' artiste does not like that he is synonymous with hustle culture

Most of his songs are about working hard and getting oneself out of the poverty line

The lyrics of 'Nothing I Get', the song that brought him mainstream acclaim and fame suggests he is as broke as a church mouse

Singer Fameye is not here for jokes about doing songs being akin to 'poverty music,' and the musician has reacted to people who criticise him.

In a video posted on Instagram, he slammed people who have tagged him as an artiste who only makes songs about hustling in life.

He suggested that some people are making money because they get motivated to work hard when they listen to his songs.

"Labelling my music as poverty songs doesn't make sense,” said Fameye.

"I have more money than some of you but you come online and act like you are better than me. Go and listen to my songs."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fameye had cut off his trademark dreadlocks.

The singer looks so different in his new look and it would take one to watch the photos twice or more to be sure it is him.

Fameye indicated in his captions that gradually, he is making an impact in the music industry.

Still, on Fameye, he shared his excitement when Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste, WizKid, performed his song in a video posted online.

Fameye expressed his excitement after Wizkid followed him on Instagram. Following the announcement, the Nothin I Get hitmaker met the Nigerian superstar in person recently.

As if the opportunity of meeting Wizkid was not exciting enough, the Nigerian also sang portions of Fameye's latest hit track, Praise.

