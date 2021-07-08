Highlife singer Fameye recently met with Nigerian singer Wizkid to work on a new song

Wizkid showed a real likeness for Fameye as he sang his latest track, Praise, word for word

An excited Fameye took to social media to share a video of his encounter with Wizkid

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Highlife artiste Fameye, known in private life as Peter Famiyeh Bozah, has been left on cloud nine after meeting Nigerian singer Wizkid.

Fameye recently expressed his excitement after Wizkid followed him on Instagram.

Following the announcement, the Nothin I Get hitmaker met the Nigerian superstar in person recently.

Fameye is working with Wizkid on a new song.Photo source: @fameye_music, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

As if the opportunity of meeting Wizkid was not exciting enough, the Nigerian also sang portions of Fameye's latest hit track, Praise.

It is not known when the encounter happened but Fameye shared his encounter with Wizkid on his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

The video had Wizkid and Omar Sterling (Paedae) of R2Bees fame singing and jamming to the song while Fameye and others had conversations.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Wizkid, Fameye collabo

While Fameye did not state what occasioned the meet-up with Wizkid in the video he shared, it is believed to be from a recording session the two are having.

Before sharing the video of Wizkid singing his song, Fameye had announced that he was working on a song with the Nigerian.

In a tweet, Fameye indicated that he had spent the previous night in the studio with Wizkid and what they produced was magic.

He also thanked Paedae for the advice he has offered him.

See Fameye's tweet below:

Fameye's fiancée dazzles

In more Fameye news, the singer's girlfriend Bridget Agyeman Boateng, popularly known as Ohemaa, has been spotted in new photos.

The pretty young lady who celebrated her birthday some months back took to social media to share more photos of her exceptionally beautiful self.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page she was seen standing in their house.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen News