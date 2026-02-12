Yaytseslav: Face of Russian Man Who Shared Escapades With Ghanaian Women Emerges in Video
- A Russian man, Yaytseslav, has gone viral after sharing videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women online
- Many of the videos showed him wooing women around Accra Mall and taking to his apartment without showing his face
- However, his face has been captured in a video, giving a glimpse of Yaytseslav's true identity
A video purported to show the face of Yaytseslav, the Russian man who recorded and shared videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women online, has popped up.
Yaytseslav, who claims to be a Russian, has been trending online after videos of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.
Many of the videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall area, getting acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and recording their conversations to share online.
In many instances, he could convince the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even get them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.
He syndicates his content across TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel. Summaries of his videos appear on TikTok and YouTube, while full content can be accessed on the private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.
In one video, which has racked up over 1.6 million views on TikTok, a lady he met while shopping at the mall followed him home without him saying much.
Despite sharing so many videos, Yaytseslav has cleverly managed to take himself out of the picture, leaving many to wonder who he really is.
Face of Russian man in viral videos emerge
However, as the spotlight shines on him, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to blow the whistle on Yaytseslav's activities, has shared a video of the Russian.
The video shows him wearing a lime green T-shirt on light grey pants with glasses and a brown crossbody bag worn across his shoulder.
He moved around in the hallway of an apartment as he talked to someone behind him.
While it is not abundantly clear that he is the one, the video had him wearing the blue wrist watch, which has featured in many of Yaytseslav's videos.
An earlier Facebook post by Gossips 24 TV indicated that Yaytseslav may not be his real name, as she is called Vyacheslav Trahov.
Two ladies refuse Russian man Yaytseslav's advances
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that not all the Ghanaian ladies who encountered Yaytseslav gave in to his advances.
Two of such ladies who met him at Accra Mall
Ghanaian ladies have gained respect for rejecting advances from viral Russian man Yaytseslav
