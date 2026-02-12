A trotro driver unexpectedly reunited with his former schoolmate, now an officer at Kumasi Central Prisons

The heartwarming reunion between the two, which was captured on video, has gone viral on social media

The man said he took pride in his work as a commercial driver, jokingly calling himself a trotro 'president'

An unusual and heartwarming reunion between two former classmates has gone viral on Ghanaian TikTok.

A young man, identified as Ben, shared a nostalgic video where he spotted his old schoolmate while working as a commercial bus driver, commonly known as a trotro driver.

A viral video captures the reunion between two former classmates, working as a police officer and a trotro driver, respectively. Photo credit: Ben_gh/TikTok

In a surreal moment of joy and excitement, Ben exchanged warm pleasantries with his former classmate, who now serves as a Prison Officer at the Kumasi Central Prisons.

Beaming with pride and joy, the trotro driver did not hide his delight at seeing his long-time friend achieve success, having earned a respected position within a government institution.

According to him, although his work on commercial transport is not always highly regarded in society, he takes pride in knowing that his role is vital to the progress of the community.

Joking about his position, he described himself as the 'President of the trotro space', emphasising that his work as a commercial driver is just as important as other professions.

Ben’s experience mirrored that of Dave, a young man who unexpectedly met his old classmate working as a bus conductor and shared the touching moment online.

The heartwarming reunion between a trotro driver and a police officer, who were in school together, is captured on video. Photo caption: Ghana Prison Service/Facebook

Trotro driver explains profession to former classmate

According to Dave, his friend lost both parents after junior high school, a challenging event that became a major turning point in his life.

He explained that, despite excelling in his final exams, there was no support available to help him pursue further education.

As the eldest of three siblings, and with few options, he took up work as a bus conductor to provide for his younger brothers and sisters.

According to Dave, his friend was an exceptionally bright student, consistently ranking at the top of his class.

His brilliance made him popular among both teachers and fellow students.

He recalled how his friend represented their school in numerous quiz competitions, helping the school win several accolades and awards.

Reactions to trotro driver, police officer's reunion

Scores of people have taken to the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts on Ben and his classmate's story. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

highest_pato commented:

"It is well, but as a Trotro driver, he earns more than a Prison officer does in a month."

Bhra Andrews noted:

"Being employed as a Prison Officer does not mean one has made it in life. Let's get it straight."

Emma MP. One said:

"There is no point in making fun of a trotro driver just because his friend is employed in a formal space."

Nana commented:

"Is that to say government workers are more revered than skill workers?"

Rasta noted:

"Working as trotro driver will earn you more than working as a Prison officer."

