Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and one other official were involved in a serious road crash in the Upper East Region

Both officials are currently hospitalised after the incident, according to a statement from the state minister's office

The convoy was en route to commemorate Tumu College's 40th Anniversary celebrations when the road crash occurred

A convoy bearing Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu was involved in an accident on the Bolgatanga-Tumu road.

Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu was also involved in the crash.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu is in hospital after a road crash in the Upper East Region. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Reports indicated that the government officials were in stable condition and had been hospitalised.

Photos of the crash site were shared on Facebook by Onua TV.

According to a statement signed by Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the Education Minister, all members of the convoy are currently in stable condition and receiving necessary medical attention.

The ministers were on their way to commemorate the 40th Anniversary celebrations of Tumu College of Education and Jahan College of Education in the Upper West Region when the incident occurred.

The statement, shared on Facebook, did not provide details about the nature of the accident or the extent of injuries sustained by the ministers and their teams.

Transport crashes involving Ghanaian government officials

Over the years, other Ghanaian government officials have been involved in crashes while commuting.

In February 2024, Tempane MP Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba was involved in an accident on the Accra-Ho road.

The convoy of the Second Lady at the time, Samira Bawumia, was involved in a serious road accident at Ohene-Nkwanta near Nobewam, off the Kumasi-Accra highway in January 2024.

Tragically, one of her bodyguards, known as Fuseini, died on the spot.

The incident occurred when a commercial vehicle collided with one of the vehicles in the Second Lady’s convoy as they were returning from Bonwire in the Ashanti region.

The Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferi, was involved in a car accident in April 2023, just hours before a crucial vote on the government's revenue bills.

The current Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was also involved in a near-fatal accident on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region in 2024.

The government says the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash that killed eight people was caused by sudden weather conditions. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

The most devastating transport crash involving government officials was the Obuasi helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed were among those killed when the helicopter went down in the Adansi Akrofuom district.

An investigation determined that the accident was caused by the sudden loss of altitude and lift due to a downdraft.

7 dead after Cape Coast-Takoradi crash

YEN.com.gh reported that seven people died, and 18 others were injured following a head-on collision between a Sprinter bus and a truck at Komenda Asamasa on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway.

The road crash, one of the deadliest so far this year, occurred on January 12, 2026, in the evening, with the victims including three women, one of whom was pregnant, as well as a baby and three men.

