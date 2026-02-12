Salifu Mugabe Maase has raised concerns about the Ghana Police, Immigration, Fire and Prison Service recruitment process

The broadcaster claimed applicants in rural and hard-to-reach areas struggled with internet connectivity and power outages

He urged Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak to halt the online process and revert to the in-person system

Popular broadcast journalist Salifu Mugabe Maase has raised concerns about the ongoing recruitment processes into the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, National Fire Service, and the Prison Service.

The process, which began in November 2025, is currently at the aptitude test stage, where applicants are being examined on logical reasoning and sequence, general knowledge, English, and Mathematics.

Unlike in previous years, when the examination was taken in person at different designated centres, this year's aptitude test is being conducted online from February 10, 2026, to February 22, 2026.

However, applicants taking the online aptitude test, which was introduced to prevent overcrowding at the centres following the El-Wak Stadium stampede, have reportedly been facing challenges with the system, with social media awash with several complaints.

Mugabe Maase cautions Muntaka over recruitment process

Speaking on his Inside Politics show on Radio XYZ, which is also telecast on TV XYZ, Mugabe Maase claimed he had received a divine vision that the online aptitude test would backfire.

"All those who advised that the aptitude test for the ongoing recruitment into the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service and Prison Service should be conducted online, I want to tell them that it will backfire. Mark this on the wall," he said.

He said applicants from rural and hard-to-reach parts of the country would face challenges taking the online test due to internet issues.

The broadcast journalist consequently urged the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, to immediately halt the online test and revert to the old system, where applicants took the exams in person.

"This will prevent the majority of the applicants, especially those in the villages. We are all aware of the internet problem in this country. How many people even own laptops with cameras to take this test? Some of them will even return home from the farm to meet a power outage," he stated.

"I don't want things to go bad for anyone to criticise President John Mahama when Muntaka is the one who caused it. This is the first time you are trying this, but it won't work. The angels have revealed to me that it won't work. So listen to this advice and allow the kids [applicants] to take the test in person like it was in the past," he advised.

Security Service applicants cry over aptitude test

Applicants in the ongoing internal security recruitment took to social media to vent their spleen over the online aptitude test.

In a TikTok video shared by @headlines_and_beyond_bkp, several applicants had complained that they were not at fault.

According to the video, some candidates experienced power cuts while answering questions, causing the system to automatically submit incomplete tests.

Applicants argued that the automatic submission unfairly affects their chances of recruitment, as incomplete tests could be interpreted as failure to follow instructions or insufficient competence.

Officials clarify challenges with online aptitude test

Officials have clarified that sudden disconnections, excessive movement, or suspicious activity can trigger automatic submissions during the online aptitude test.

Applicants are expected to follow precise instructions, maintain composure, and complete the test independently.

Despite these guidelines, many candidates have faced challenges allegedly due to technical issues, network interruptions, and power outages.

The incidents have sparked discussion across social media, with applicants urging authorities to allow retakes or alternative arrangements.

Mugabe Maase appointed to Tema Oil Refinery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that President John Mahama had appointed Mugabe Salifu Maase to the new Board of Directors for the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor launched a new board on July 23, 2025, emphasising its role in reviving TOR’s operations amid plans to restore the refinery's profitability.

