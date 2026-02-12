Emelia, a young Ghanaian lady, recounted how her love relationship ended on Valentine's Day in 2025

According to her, she went to her boyfriend's house with a Val's gift only to find him with another woman

Social media users who heard her story thronged the comment section to applaud Emelia for leaving the man

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady said she bought a laptop to surprise her boyfriend on Valentine's Day in 2025, only to get to his house and find out he was cheating on her.

According to Emelia, her man had been praying for a laptop for a long while, and she decided to make him happy by getting him one.

Young lady recounts how she brokeup with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On the day, Emelia said she went to her boyfriend's house to surprise him, but he did not open the door immediately when she knocked. That made her suspicious.

"I knocked on his door and waited to see how shocked he would be. I knocked again and again with no response. Just when I was about to call him on the phone, the door swung open, and he appeared. The shock on his face made me smile."

In a Facebook post, the lady said her boyfriend asked what she was doing in his home, but did not allow her in. After waiting outside for a while, she left for her house.

"He locked the door and went back in. I knew there was someone in there, but I loved him too much to cause him embarrassment, so I waited outside, hoping he was going to dress up and come back. When I waited for several minutes and he wasn’t coming, I called his phone. It was off. I waited again until it was getting dark. I went back to the station and got a car back home, with my heart aching as if I was being operated on without anaesthesia. I came home and waited for his call all night. I called him once more, and the phone was still off."

After she told him about the laptop, the man decided to come see her. However, Emelia said she waited for so long.

"I was tired of waiting and was about to sleep until I heard a knock on the door, and then his voice followed, 'Emelia, it’s me.' I smiled to myself, turned to the other side, and slept. When the knock got too loud, I put my earpiece in my ears. When he started calling my phone, I put it on DND."

"In the morning, I saw his message: 'Is that how you want to do it? Let’s see.' I texted back, 'There’s nothing to see. Enjoy your life.' And then I blocked him," she added.

Reactions to Val's Day breakup

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Benedict Kobla Homadi said:

"Aura for aura dey work. Atasa. If you cheat we go give you wall loooong one."

Acquah Mary wrote:

"You wanted to surprise him, but you ended up being surprised rather."

Christiana Bae said:

"Herrrr at a point I thought you gave the laptop to him ooo, like how. I'm glad you made that decision , bravo."

Obaapa Maame Fausty wrote:

"He was only coming for the laptop then ooo and not you ooo, Good you move on because eeeee."

Abubakar Husein said:

"The hearts function is to pump blood. Don't allow it to perform unrelated functions like loving someone. Use your brain to think aright."

Source: YEN.com.gh