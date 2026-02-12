The Supreme Court of Ghana has dismissed a review application filed by businessman Adolph Tetteh Adjei in a land dispute with Anas Aremeyaw Anas

In a unanimous 7-0 decision delivered on February 11, 2026, the apex court ruled that the application failed to meet the legal threshold for review

The court held that no exceptional circumstances, such as a fundamental error or fresh evidence, were proven to justify the review

The Supreme Court of Ghana has dismissed an application by businessman Adolph Tetteh Adjei seeking to overturn a judgment delivered in favour of ace Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in a long-standing land dispute.

The apex court on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, delivered a 7-0 unanimous decision, stating that Tetteh Adjei's application did not meet the legal threshold required for the court to review its earlier judgment.

Supreme Court dismisses a businessman's review application against ace Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the review application was heard on January 27, 2026, by a panel presided over by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, with Justices Richard Adjei Frimpong, Hafisatu Amaleboba, Yoni Kulendi, Bright Mensah, Janapare Bartels-Kodwo and Ernest Gaewu as members.

The businessman had asked the Supreme Court to review a November 2025 decision delivered by a five-member panel of the court, which upheld Anas' claim to a parcel of prime land in Accra.

The protracted land litigation, involving Holy Quaye, travelled from the High Court to the Court of Appeal before reaching the Supreme Court for the final judgment delivered on February 11.

Why Supreme Court rejected Adjei's review application

In its ruling, the apex court reportedly stated that it found no exceptional circumstances to justify a review of the earlier judgment after considering the motion, all the evidence presented, the statement of case and the oral submissions made by counsel for the parties.

The court further explained that for it to review its own ruling, an applicant must prove exceptional grounds, such as a fundamental error of law or fact apparent on the face of the record, the discovery of fresh and compelling evidence that was not previously available, or a breach of the rules of natural justice.

Lawyers for the businessman submitted six grounds in support of the review application, which they contended amounted to a miscarriage of justice and a misapplication of the law.

Despite mounting the challenge, the Supreme Court ruled that the arguments failed to meet the strict requirements for invoking its review jurisdiction.

US court reduces Anas' $18M defamation damages

Meanwhile, somewhere last year, an American jury found Kennedy Agyapong guilty of maliciously defaming the reputation of Anas.

Consequently, the jury initially awarded $18 million in damages in favour of the ace investigative journalist.

Following this, Kennedy Agyapong filed a motion for remittitur, asking the judge to reduce the amount awarded against him.

At the hearing of the motion, the trial judge granted the former MP's appeal and reduced the damages awarded against him to $500.

Kennedy Agyapong teases Anas Aremeyaw Anas after the reduction of the journalist's $18m settlement fee.

Kennedy Agyapong teases Anas after successful appeal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong rejoiced after a US court released its judgment in the defamation case against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The court reduced the investigative journalist's $18 million defamation award against the politician to an amount of just $500.

Agyapong, who was found guilty of maliciously defaming the reputation of Anas, jokingly opted to increase the settlement amount.

