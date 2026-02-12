Prophet Eric Uche Boahen is considered by many Ghanaians as the wealthiest religious leader in Accra due to his luxury lifestyle in public

The Reign House Chapel leader has regularly been spotted stealing the spotlight at functions with some of his expensive properties

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the luxury vehicles Prophet Eric Uche Boahen owns or has spotted cruising inside in public in recent years

Renowned Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Eric Uche Boahen, is in the headlines as the conversation about his expensive fleet of luxury vehicles has become a trending topic on social media.

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Eric Uche Boahen's expensive luxury cars go viral on social media. Photo source: Prophet Eric Boahen, @dephamousguyemma/TikTok

Since gaining massive prominence for his prophecies and other evangelical works many years ago, the Reign House Chapel founder has emerged as one of the wealthiest clergymen to ever share the word of God behind the pulpit in Ghana.

Just like his numerous colleagues in the Christian ministry, including Bishop Daniel Obinim, Reverend Obofour, Rev. Dr Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and many others, Prophet Boahen has also gained notoriety for his ownership of several high-end vehicles usually associated with politicians and wealthy businessmen.

As such, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Prophet Eric Uche Boahen's most expensive and best collection of cars in Ghana.

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In 2025, Prophet Eric Uche Boahen made the headlines as he unveiled a newly purchased and unregistered 2024 silver and black Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge he had shipped from abroad at his plush residence in Accra, Greater Accra Region.

He joined the likes of award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Kumasi-based road contractor and businessman Kofi Gyebi Job, and socialite and Chez Amis restaurant owner Belinda a.k.a. Big Cheezy as one of the few owners of the British-made vehicle.

In his unveiling video, the prophet gave Ghanaians a glimpse of the bulletproofed vehicle's interior and exterior, which he had customised for him.

According to some reports, Prophet Boahen splashed close to $400,000 to acquire the high-performance ultra-SUV, which features darkened chrome on the grille surround, side frame finishers, boot handle, and exhaust pipes.

The YouTube video of Prophet Eric Uche unveiling his Rolls-Royce Cullinan is below:

2. 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Among Prophet Boahen's fleet of cars is a 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with a customised full satin rose gold wrap and blacked-out wheels.

The man of God first debuted the vehicle in public during his visit to the studios of broadcast station Kingdom FM for an exclusive interview with veteran media personality Fiifi Pratt in 2025.

He was spotted in the vehicle as part of a large convoy that attended the final funeral rites of the late Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II in June 2025.

According to caranddriver.com, the price for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with a 13.1-inch curved infotainment screen with Pivi Pro, a 13.7-inch digital gauge cluster, and an available Meridian sound system ranges from over $80,000 to over $120,000 depending on the trim and options.

The Instagram video showing Prophet Eric Uche Boahen's 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is below:

3. Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV

Aside from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Range Rover Sport, the Reign House Chapel leader also owns a Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV.

The preacher first showed off the car parked in his residence during the unveiling of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badger.

The luxury SUV, which features a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine, reportedly costs over $190,000.

4. 2025 Mercedes-Maybach S 680

In 2026, Prophet Uche surprised Ghanaians as he made a public appearance in February with a brand-new unregistered 2025 Mercedes-Maybach S 680.

In a video shared by blogger LongJohn De Blogger on social media, the prophet arrived at the premises of Accra-based media station Aluta FM for an interview with Fiifi Pratt for a discussion on his colleague Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun's failed prophecy about the 2026 NPP presidential primaries with his chauffeur and personal security.

Prophet Eric Boahen storms Mamponghene's funeral in a convoy of cars led by his Rolls-Royce in June 2025. Image credit: @ghpagenews, @prophetericboahenofficial

The ultra-luxury vehicle, which features a V12 engine and an interior with advanced technology, reportedly costs over $200,000.

The TikTok video of Prophet Boahen with his 2025 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is below:

5. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Prophet Eric Boahen also owns a black 2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. He has regularly been spotted attending church events with the vehicle.

The vehicle features advanced technology, including ambient lighting and a sleek, high-end interior. The car reportedly costs around $160,000.

Watch the TikTok video below:

6. Jaguar F-TYPE convertible

Among Prophet Boahen's fleet of cars is a Jaguar F-TYPE convertible.

He was first spotted with the two-seater luxury sports car on the second day of the funeral of Prophet Nigel Gaise’s late father, Mr. Samuel Kwasi Baah, in September 2025.

Watch the TikTok video below:

7. Audi R8 Coupe

The founder and leader of the Reign House Chapel has previously been spotted in a 2023-registered blue Audi R8 Coupe.

In 2024, he earned admiration from bystanders during his arrival with an associate in the high-performance supercar at the 2024 edition of the Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC24), hosted by award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty at the Living Faith Ministries in Ashaley Botwe, Accra.

The TikTok video of Prophet Boahen with the Audi R8 Coupe is below:

