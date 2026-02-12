Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Ghana

Ghana Police Promotions: Over 12,000 Officers Promoted in 2026 After Backlog Under Dampare, Others

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • Over 12,000 police officers were promoted to various ranks in early 2026, addressing a decade-long backlog
  • The promotions included special recommendations and were conducted under the Ghana Police Service regulations
  • The police administration also granted posthumous promotions to some of its officers who died in the line of duty

A total of 12,802 police officers have been promoted in the first six weeks of 2026.

The promotions, which ranged from Lance Corporals to Chief Inspectors, are a backlog of promotions with many dating back to the last 10 years.

Ghana Police Promotions: Over 12,000 Officers Promoted in 2026 After Backlog Under Dampare, Others
Over 12,000 police officers promoted to various ranks so far in 2026, addressing a decade-long backlog under past administrations. Credit: Ghana Police Service
Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that these figures were made known to the media after several requests to the Inspector General of Police's secretariat.

The Secretariat said about 11,900 officers who fell within the lower ranks were elevated one step in their ranks, while 600 of them were also promoted based on special recommendations.

The promotions were mainly administrative and special recommendations that were in line with the Police Service Regulations.

The secretariat has dismissed such speculation of nepotism insisting that all the promotions were supervised by the various units, districts, divisional and regional commanders across all 25 police regions across the country.

Petitions for police promotions

A lot of petitions had been received by the secretariat to look into unfair treatment that had been meted out to some of the officers. And after going through their cases, including those on interdiction for more than five years, they were acquitted and discharged and subsequently received their promotions due to them.

Others even petitioned the Secretariat to rectify the dates on their promotions, which had pushed them back from their due time of promotion.

The administration looked into all of those and corrected the anomalies.

Some families of personnel who died in the line of duty also petitioned the administration. Therefore, after going into their cases, they were promoted posthumously.

