A young Beninese scholar is being widely celebrated online after emerging as the best graduating student during the Day Two afternoon session of the University of Ghana’s 2026 graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025 cohort at Legon.

Ms Crystal Yassinde Elom Gaga was named Valedictorian of the University of Ghana’s College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS).

She graduated with an outstanding Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.94, earning a double major in Biochemistry and Chemistry.

In response to the congratulatory messages she received, Ms Crystal Gaga expressed her appreciation and encouraged continuing students not to give up when faced with academic challenges.

She encouraged them to continue persevering and to give their best in their academic pursuits. According to her, perseverance is what sets successful people apart from others.

She further advised continuing students to work diligently in their chosen career paths and remain consistent in pursuing their goals. She said:

"Challenges are tough, but remember, if it feels difficult to you, it’s difficult for everyone. What sets people apart is the determination to keep going".

"Some days will be easier, others harder, but as long as you stay steady, you are moving forward, you are progressing".

"To all continuing students, I would say: keep going, stay focused on the goals you’ve set for yourself, and always believe in your own potential."

Responding to comments that she excelled in an English-medium programme despite coming from a French-speaking country, she said Ghana feels like her second home.

According to her, adapting to life and education in Ghana was smooth and not particularly difficult, as language was never a barrier.

"Ghana is like my second country. I lived here as a child, I have always come here for holidays. I even started my University education here, so it made me fluent in the English language. I never saw it as an achievement".

Crystal Yassinde Elom Gaga’s journey stands as a testament to resilience, hard work, and the power of determination, even when circumstances are challenging.

Beninese UG valedictorian hailed for academic feat

Scores of people, including both current and former students of the University of Ghana, have taken to Facebook to share congratulatory messages with the valedictorian. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Ama Adiepena commented:

"This will be my story next year".

Enos Royal noted:

"She is such a brilliant lady".

Nukunu Fitikides Festus said:

"Felicitation ma tante".

Naana Abbew-Mensah commented:

"Wow! How impressive. Cheers to greater heights, Crystal".

Usman Tagoe noted:

"Magnificent! There are only two universities in Ghana: The University of Ghana and the rest. God bless our homeland, Ghana and make our nation great and strong".

Dodzi Amedome said:

"Congratulations, dear Sis, the Eweland is proud of you".

Lloyd Amoah opined:

"This is a big one for West Africa. Casely-Hayford and many other great men thought in terms of West African unity and oneness. Congratulations, Crystal".

