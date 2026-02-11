Most people thought it was a typical case of stubbornness when a man wearing military camouflage was arrested at 37 in Accra after he was spotted by some Ghana Armed Forces personnel.

But it turns out this suspect is a person of interest in cases of serious fraud.

He was notorious enough to attract the attention of the former Defence Minister and MP for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, who recognised him after his arrest went viral.

Metro TV reported that Nitiwul said the suspect created multiple fake Facebook profiles in his name and exploited their shared Kokomba accent to defraud unsuspecting victims with false military recruitment claims.

"This boy has used my name to dupe so many people... over 100 people will come here to testify against you."

"Because we have the same accent, in the Kokonba dialect, we have a similar accent; he has used my name to dupe so many people."

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was on his way to meet a nurse who was reportedly on duty rotation at the 37 Military Hospital.

His appearance and conduct raised suspicion, prompting authorities to demand identification and details about his service in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The suspect claimed he had been in the military for seven years, but could not answer basic questions like what his rank was.

Security personnel subsequently arrested him for further investigations to determine whether he is indeed a member of the armed forces or an impostor using the uniform for unlawful purposes.

Videos of soldiers interrogating the man on Facebook showed him being beaten when he could not give satisfactory answers to why he was wearing camouflage.

Arrests over fake Sharaf Mahama account on TikTok

Police recently arrested two individuals for allegedly impersonating the president's son, Sharaf Mahama, on TikTok.

According to police in Yendi, where the arrest was made, the suspects, a man and a woman, created a fake TikTok account under the name “Sheriff Mahama".

While the spelling of the name was different, they allegedly used the account for personal activities while presenting themselves as the president’s son.

Adom News reported that the account had reportedly garnered over 7,500 followers.

The male suspect has been identified as Abdul Rahaman Zakaria, and investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the female suspect's involvement.

How a fake soldier defrauded businessman of GH¢192k

YEN.com.gh reported that A 43-year-old man who allegedly posed as a soldier and defrauded a businessman of GH¢192,000 under the pretext of providing security on a parcel of land has been arrested.

The suspect's case is currently before a Circuit Court in Accra.

Mahama Sani Razak, also known as Major Zack Gariba Tanko, denied charges of defrauding one Lambon Justice Iddrisu by falsely claiming that he and his junior military personnel would protect the complainant’s land from land guards.

