KSM, a veteran Ghanaian comedian has spoken up about the building of a national Cathedral in Ghana, indicating that it is needless

According to the celebrated icon, God is not a homeless person to need a house from Ghanaians to live in

His comments come amidst a plea by the Ghana government for the general public to contribute monthly towards the building of a national Cathedral

Veteran Ghanaian comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has added his voice to the online debate on the building of a national Cathedral for Christians in Ghana.

According to KSM on his Twitter handle, @KSM_Kwaku_Misa, God does not need Ghanaians to build a house for him because he is not a homeless person.

In his own words:

Jesus said; “In my father’s house, there are many MANSIONS”. God is not HOMELESS. Invest in improving the Health sector, not CATHEDRALS

A plea by the Ghana government

The government of Ghana has been appealing to Ghanaians to support the construction of the National Cathedral with a GHC100 monthly contribution dubbed Ketoa Biaa Nsua.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said the objective was to get about a million Ghanaians contributing towards the construction of the religious edifice.

Making the announcement during the reading of the mid-year budget review on July 29, 2021, Ofori-Atta said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, KSM is not the only celebrity who found a problem with this.

Lydia Forson's comments

Earlier, Actress Lydia Forson slammed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government over its appeal to Ghanaians to contribute to the building of the National Cathedral.

In a tweet, Forson lashed out at the government, questioning why that wasn't done for any of the many social amenities that are needed by Ghanaians.

She also wondered why the request was made because Ghanaians didn't necessarily ask for the edifice.

