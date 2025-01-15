Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks good in everything she wears from stylish gowns to trendy looks

Fella Makafui has taken over Instagram with her classy look as she posed by her expensive fleet of cars

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's skintight dress and designer boots on Instagram

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui has inspired many women on Instagram with her trendy outfit.

The ex-wife of award-winning Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, wore a stylish halter-neck jumpsuit for her trending photoshoot.

The beauty model with a voluptuous figure looked sleek in the body-flattering ensemble which is trending in Nigeria.

Fella Makafui slays in a halter neck jumpsuit. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui looked like a beauty goddess in a centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her look younger than her age.

The mother-of-one wore black ankle-length boots while flaunting her black designer bag to complete her look.

Fella Makafui rocks a stylish designer jumpsuit

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's elegant one-piece ensemble and hairstyle on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Utvghanaonline stated:

"10/10 - nothing ❤️."

debrown1950 stated:

"Borla bed."

melanin_agyeiwaa stated:

"Beautiful picture ❤️."

clementoforiacheampong stated:

"Good morning , nice."

iam1kingmensah_ stated:

"My type from YOLO my friends know because you are still single Fella true from day one ❤️."

jamesgardinergh stated:

"Come onnn 🔥."

cookieteegh stated:

"Edze tugbe lo, Yehowah."

elvibes__ stated:

"The last slide was for me."

iam_lil_niki stated:

"The last slide tho ,😍😍🔥❤️."

akosua_tipsy_berry stated:

"Ooouuuuuu❤️❤️❤️."

luxury_hair_glam_1 stated:

"Hoooooottttttttt 🔥🔥."

charlie_dior stated:

"Mother of Okonto 😍😍😍😍."

pantryplanetgh stated:

"Beautiful black diamond 😍😍 sorry for their loss (SFTL)😂😂😂."

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui rocks stylish two-piece gymwear

Fella Makafui looked gorgeous as she modelled in new gymwear for his beauty brand. The chief executive officer of Simply Snatched looked classy as she paired her sporty wear with white designer sneakers.

Fella Makafui rocked her expensive frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to enhance her beauty.

She accessorised her look with diamond earrings as posed elegantly for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui slays in corseted kente dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui who wore two breathtaking gowns for her New Year photoshoot.

Fella Makafui modelled in a strapless white designed with expensive beads that made her glow like a modern day bride. She wore a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup for the photoshoot.

In another post, the style influencer looked regal in a custom-made kente gown and that highlighted her voluptuous figure.

Source: YEN.com.gh