Shatta Wale, in a conversation with Efia Odo on TikTok Live, opened up about his newborn child and his excitement to be a father again

The dancehall musician said that it was nice to have a child beside him because his two other kids have been taken by their mothers

Shatta Wale and his girlfriend welcomed a bouncing baby girl earlier this month, making it the dancehall artiste's third child with different mothers

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has opened up about his newborn daughter in a conversation with Efia Odo on TikTok Live. The baby girl, born earlier this month, is Shatta Wale’s third child with a different mother.

During the live session, Shatta Wale expressed his excitement about fatherhood and how fulfilling it feels to have his baby close to him. Efia Odo asked him how he felt about being a father again.

He also mentioned that his older children, 14-year-old Cherissa and his son, Majesty, who he shares with actress and singer Michy, are currently with their mothers.

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, Maali announced on social media that she and the dancehall musician had welcomed their first child. Many Ghanaians have expressed happiness for the couple.

Shatta Wale's discussion about baby sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Shatta Wale plans on buying Rolls Royce

Shatta Wale welcomed his first child, and that is not the only gift that the dancehall musician is expecting.

YEN.com.gh reported that the dancehall musician is buying a new Rolls Royce to add to his already impressive collection of cars.

Shatta Wale told his fans to remember the statement, indicating his resolve to acquire the luxury ride. He recently added a Lamborghini Urus to his collection, which includes a Mercedes-Benz and a Range Rover.

