Angolan President meets Nana Addo in 4-day visit to Ghana

- President Akufo-Addo will meet the Angolan president on August 2

- Joào Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço will pay a 4-day visit to Ghana

- The purpose is for the Continental Free Trade Agreement

The President of Angola Joào Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço had arrived in the Accra to begin a four day State visit to Ghana.

President Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço who came with his wife and other government officials is scheduled to meet President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, August 2, at the Jubilee House, visit the Kwame Nkrumah Museum, the headquarters of African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFCTA) to aquaint himself with activities there among other things.

Deputy Communications Director Jefferson Sackey who briefed the media, explained that this is a reciprocal visit following President Akufo-Addo's visit to Angola in 2019.

Free SHS Policy

President Akufo-Addo attended the Global Education Summit in UK heralding investments made by his government under the Free-SHS Policy.

The president has revealed that his administration has invested 23 percent of the nation’s expenditure on the expenses of the free senior high school policy. He says the only reason behind the free SHS is to make Ghana’s youth ready for a much prosperous future.

He further hinted of plans expanding the Free-SHS policy to the tertiary level to ensure that the access to education is achieved under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the Global Education Summit, co-hostHed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, in London, on Thursday 29 July 2021, President Akufo-Addo noted that the goal of countries in Africa is to move away from being mere producers and exporters of raw materials to valued added economies.

Taking a gay role

Actor, Adjetey Annan, has revealed that he once accepted a gay role in his early career stages. The “Pusher” actor stated on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM that he did not turn down a gay role in the ‘Run for your wife’ movie.

“This is a story that has gone through the process. This is a movie that somebody thought it was a nice subject of the day and why not just through into the market, it would draw the audience coming in.

So it was a two different thing in one, somebody was taking advantage of a scenario just to make money and the other it was well structured,” he added.

Meanwhile, the actor also revealed that he had earlier on rejected another offer to play a gay role. His argument was that the said role had no purpose and was only to cause controversy and a public stare – a situation he was not prepared to handle as a young actor.

The revelation by Adjetey Annan follows the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill which has generated debate across the country.

