Actress Oma Nnadi’s hubby has gone the extra mile to prove his love to her and she happily updated fans on social media

Oma’s hubby got a tattoo of her name on his wrist and the actress posted a photo showing the tattoo on her Instagram page

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded her comment section with different reactions to the image

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Nollywood actress Oma Nnadi has taken to social media showing people the extra length her hubby went in proving his love to her.

The actress in an Instagram post shared a photo showing her husband’s wrist. Apparently, he had gotten a tattoo of Oma’s first name on his wrist.

Actress Oma Nnadi's hubby gets tatoo of her name. Photo: @omannadi

Source: UGC

Oma also wrote a caption on the picture in which she noted that her man is always going to be in her heart forever.

Sharing the post with followers, Oma wrote:

"Then He says, I want you with me, In me, On me, By me, Everywhere I go and in Whatever I do. @noni_enem Love you my heart."

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fans, colleagues react

As expected, the photo stirred different reactions from fans and colleagues of the movie star. Read what some of them had to say to her below:

ucheogbodo said:

"Awwwww See pure love nAh. Choi! You are blessed Asam."

alexxekubo said:

"@noni_enem who gave you permission to write her name on your hand?"

chizzyalichi said:

"Awwww, hubby get in here biko."

nma_kocha said:

"Where una Dey see this love oooo."

adaekwebelem said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

Fancy Acholonu says only Alex Ekubo can dance with her

In a related celebrity relationship story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nigerian celebrity couple, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

Being in the spotlight is not always easy especially for couples who then have a lot to contend with and their union is put to the test. While many unions in the entertainment industry have not been able to jump past the hurdles, the marriage between Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs has been able to.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen