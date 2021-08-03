The French Ambassador sounded like a serious student eager to learn the lyrics of the song featured on Kdei's 2016 album 'Breakthrough'

She fumbled a bit at the beginning of the lesson and also asserted her pride in being a national of France

An excited Anne Sophie Ave clapped for herself when she eventually was able to correctly say the lyrics

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Bisa Kdei has shared a video of himself teaching Bisa how to sing his popular song "Brother Brother."

The video posted on Instagram shows Kdei teaching the latter the lyrics of the song released in 2016, with dancer Incredible Zigi serving as a backup teacher.

Bisa Kdei teaches French Ambassador lyrics of his song in hilarious video; Kwaku Manu laughs. Photo credit: @bisakdei

The video was shot during the taping of an episode of 'Touch of France,' a show that Her Excellency Ave hosts. The show has featured the likes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Dumelo and Jackie Appiah.

The video has attracted a lot of comments from people including actor Kwaku Manu who were obviously amused by the video.

Watch the video below.

Find below some of the comments on the video.

kwakumanubob: ""

daviez.___: "This is sooo lovely , you see how patriotic these white pple are . Even in midst of joke she still want to portray where she is from"

adwoa_goldie_gh: "As3m b3n koraa ni"

_kofi_prince1: "That’s talent! Found ways that Paris version was gonna sound well!"

kalapressgh: "she's dope she'll soon be your song writer"

punkiehontas_: lady just sing the lyrics lol"

hajj_dawud: "That’s when you’re serious to learn"

