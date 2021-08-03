Bob Odenkirk bio: early life, movies, family, net worth, latest updates

Bob Odenkirk is a famous personality, thanks to appearing in Breaking Bad, which later led to the birth of Better Call Saul. Most of his fans and followers know him as the foul lawyer, Saul Goodman, in the highly-rated TV shows. Previously, Bob was working behind the scenes on numerous award-winning shows.

Bob Odenkirk is an American actor, comedian, film producer, screenwriter, voice actor, TV director, TV producer and writer. He has been in the acting scene for over three decades now. Some of his most successful projects include The Office, Incredibles 2, and The Simpsons.

Bob Odenkirk's profile summary

Full name: Robert John Odenkirk

Robert John Odenkirk Nickname: Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 22nd October 1962

22nd October 1962 Birth sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Berwyn, Illinois, USA

: Berwyn, Illinois, USA Age: 58 years old (as of 2021)

58 years old (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Eye colour : Lavender grey

: Lavender grey Hair colour: Brown

Brown Weight: 70 kg

70 kg Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Walter Odenkirk

Walter Odenkirk Mother: Barbara Odenkirk

Barbara Odenkirk Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Naomi Yomtov

Naomi Yomtov Children : Nathan and Erin

: Nathan and Erin Education: Naperville North High School, Southern Illinois University

Naperville North High School, Southern Illinois University Profession: Actor, film producer, film director, screenwriter, television director, television producer, comedian, voice actor, writer

Actor, film producer, film director, screenwriter, television director, television producer, comedian, voice actor, writer Salary: $200K per episode

$200K per episode Net worth: $16 million

$16 million Bob Odenkirk's Instagram: @therealbobodenkirk

Bob Odenkirk's biography

Bob was born on 22nd October 1962 in Berwyn, Illinois, USA but was raised in Naperville. He is 58 years old as of 2021. His parents are the late Walter Odenkirk (father), who worked in the printing business and Barbara Odenkirk (mother).

He is one of the seven siblings born to his parents. Unfortunately, his parents divorced partly due to his father's alcoholism which made him an absentee father. As a result, he was raised by his mother single-handedly.

After his elementary studies, he joined Naperville North High School, where he graduated at 16 years. After graduation, he enrolled at the local College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. A year later, he joined Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Shortly after, he transferred to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

Career

He began his career through comedy writing as a radio DJ for WIDB, where he created a late-night radio comedy show titled, The Prime Time Special. In 1987, he was hired as a writer at Saturday Night Live, where he worked until 1991.

When the Saturday Night Live show took its summer break in 1988, he went back to Chicago to perform a stage show titled Happy Happy Good Show. The summer that followed, he did a one-man show titled Show-Acting Guy.

Some of the other shows he wrote include:

Flag Burning Permitted in Lobby Only

Get a Life

The Dennis Miller Show

The Ben Stiller Show

Late Night with Conan O'Brien

Mr Show

Apart from writing, Bob has starred in numerous movies and TV shows over the years. He made his film debut in 1993, where he starred the concert nerd in Wayne's World 2. The following year, he was cast in Clean Slate as Cop.

Bob Odenkirk's Emmy awards winner and nominee was considered for the role of Michael Scott in the pilot of The Office. Unfortunately, the role was eventually given to Steve Carell. Bob Odenkirk's The office as appearance was only as a guest during the final season.

In 2009, the star joined the cast of AMC's Breaking Bad. He played the role of corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman. After his role in Breaking Bad, he started having more prominent roles in critically acclaimed films. Here are the highlights of his career in the entertainment industry.

Bob Odenkirk's movies

1993 - Wayne's World 2 as Concert nerd

as Concert nerd 1994 - Clean Slate as Cop

as Cop 1996 - The Truth About Cats & Dogs as Bookstore man

as Bookstore man 1996 - The Cable Guy as Steven's brother

as Steven's brother 1996 - Waiting for Guffman as Caped man at the audition

as Caped man at the audition 1997 - Hacks as Cellmate

as Cellmate 1999 - Can't Stop Dancing as Simpson

as Simpson 2000 - The Independent as Figure

as Figure 2001 - Dr Dolittle 2 as Animal Groupie

as Animal Groupie 2001 - Monkeybone as Morgue surgeon

as Morgue surgeon 2002 - Run Ronnie Run! as Terry Twillstein/Various

as Terry Twillstein/Various 2003 - Melvin Goes to Dinner as Keith

as Keith 2004 - My Big Fat Independent Movie as Steve

as Steve 2005 - Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic as Manager

as Manager 2005 - Cake Boy as Darnell Hawk

as Darnell Hawk 2006 - Danny Roane: First Time Director as Pete Kesselmen

as Pete Kesselmen 2006 - Relative Strangers as Mitch Clayton

as Mitch Clayton 2010 - Blood Into Wine as French winemaker

as French winemaker 2012 - Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie as Schlaaang Announcer

as Schlaaang Announcer 2015 - Hell and Back as The Devil

as The Devil 2015 - Fre*ks of Nature as Shooter Parker

as Shooter Parker 2017 - Girlfriend's Day as Ray Wentworth

as Ray Wentworth 2017 - The Disaster Artist as Stanislavski Teacher

as Stanislavski Teacher 2017 - The Post as Ben Bagdikian

as Ben Bagdikian 2018 - Incredibles 2 as Winston Deavor

as Winston Deavor 2019 - Long Shot as President Chambers

as President Chambers 2019 - Dolemite Is My Name as Lawrence Woolner

as Lawrence Woolner 2019 - Little Women as Father Robert March

as Father Robert March 2021 - Nobody as Hutch Mansell

TV shows

1987 to 1991 - Saturday Night Live

1991 to 1992 - Get a Life

1993 - The Jackie Thomas Show

1993 - Roseanne

1993 to 1998 - The Larry Sanders Show

1993 to 1994 - Late Night with Conan O'Brien

1994 - Tom

1994 - Life on Mars

1995 to 1998 - Mr Show with Bob and David

1999 - 3rd Rock from the Sun

2000 - Curb Your Enthusiasm

2000 - The Near Future

2001 - Ed

2001 - The Andy Di*k Show

2003 - Futurama

2003 - The Big Wide World of Carl Laemke

2003 - Slice o' Life

2003 - Arrested Development

2004 - Joey

2004 - Aqua Teen Hunger Force

2004 to 2006 - Tom Goes to the Mayor

2005 - Crank Yankers

2006 - Fre*k Show

2007 to 2010 - Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

2007 - The Sarah Silverman Program

2007 - Derek & Simon

2008 to 2012 - How I Met Your Mother

2008 - Weeds

2008 - Mike Birbiglia's Secret Public Journal

2008 - David's Situation

2009 - Rules of Engagement

2009 to 2013 - Breaking Bad

2009 - American Dad!

2009 - The Goode Family

2009 - Glenn Martin DDS

2010 - The Life & Times of Tim

2010 - Check It Out! with Dr Steve Brule

2010 - Entourage

2010 - Team Spitz

2010 - Funny or Die Presents

2011 - Let's Do This!

2011 - Jon Benjamin Has a Van

2012 - Bob's Burgers

2012 - The League

2012 to 2016 - Comedy Bang! Bang!

2013 - The Office

2014 - Fargo

2014 - TripTank

2014 - Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories

2015 to present - Better Call Saul

2015 - W/ Bob & David

2017 - Nobodies

2017 to 2018 - No Activity

2019 to present - Undone

2019 - The Simpsons

2019 - The Kominsky Method

2020 - Corporate

2021 - Mom

2021 - I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Video games

2018 - Lego The Incredibles as Winston Deavor (voice)

Music videos

1997 - Sugarcube by Yo La Tengo as an actor

by Yo La Tengo as an actor 2010 - Hindsight by Built to Spill as the director

by Built to Spill as the director 2020 - Eat It (We're All in This Together) by David Cross as himself

Wife and children

The talented writer is married to Naomi Yomtov. She is a successful talent manager and producer. She is known for Melvin Goes to Dinner, The Pity Card, and Derek and Simon: The Show. The duo exchanged their wedding vows in 1997. Together, the couple has been blessed with two children; Nathan and Erin.

Bob Odenkirk's net worth

How much is Bob worth? The talented actor has an estimated bet worth of $16 million as of 2021. This amount can be credited to his successful career as an actor, film producer, film director, screenwriter, television director, television producer, comedian, voice actor, and writer. In films, he makes $200,000 per episode.

Latest updates

In the recent news, the writer was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set in New Mexico on 27th July 2021. However, his family and representatives cleared the air claiming that he had suffered a heart-attack-related incident, but he was recuperating.

On 28th July 2021, the family representative issues the statement below:

We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident.

The family and crew thanked people for their prayers and messages. They asked the public to honour Bob Odenkirk's privacy as he sought full recovery.

Bob Odenkirk fast facts

Where does Bob Odenkirk live? He lives in Hollywood Hill, USA. Who are Bob Odenkirk's parents? His parents are the late Walter Odenkirk (father) and Barbara Odenkirk (mother). Who is Bob Odenkirk? He is an American actor, film producer, film director, screenwriter, television director, television producer, comedian, voice actor, and writer. Did Bob Odenkirk write for The Simpsons? Yes, he did. He was the writer and executive producer. Is Bob Odenkirk married? Yes, he is. He is married to executive producer Naomi Yomtov. The duo has two children. Where did Bob Odenkirk go to high school? He went to Naperville North High School for his high school studies. He graduated at the age of 16. How much is Bob Odenkirk worth? He has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of 2021. He makes $200k per episode. Is Bob Odenkirk alive? Yes, he is. He suffered a heart-attack related illness in July 2021, but he is recuperating.

Bob Odenkirk is one of the most successful individuals in Hollywood. With over three decades of experience in the industry, he has become a household name and earned great wealth too. He is a role model to many who would love to become successful in the film industry.

