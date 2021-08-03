Bob Odenkirk bio: early life, movies, family, net worth, latest updates
Bob Odenkirk is a famous personality, thanks to appearing in Breaking Bad, which later led to the birth of Better Call Saul. Most of his fans and followers know him as the foul lawyer, Saul Goodman, in the highly-rated TV shows. Previously, Bob was working behind the scenes on numerous award-winning shows.
Bob Odenkirk is an American actor, comedian, film producer, screenwriter, voice actor, TV director, TV producer and writer. He has been in the acting scene for over three decades now. Some of his most successful projects include The Office, Incredibles 2, and The Simpsons.
Bob Odenkirk's profile summary
- Full name: Robert John Odenkirk
- Nickname: Bob Odenkirk
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 22nd October 1962
- Birth sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Berwyn, Illinois, USA
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed-race
- Eye colour: Lavender grey
- Hair colour: Brown
- Weight: 70 kg
- Height: 5 feet 11 inches
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Father: Walter Odenkirk
- Mother: Barbara Odenkirk
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Naomi Yomtov
- Children: Nathan and Erin
- Education: Naperville North High School, Southern Illinois University
- Profession: Actor, film producer, film director, screenwriter, television director, television producer, comedian, voice actor, writer
- Salary: $200K per episode
- Net worth: $16 million
- Bob Odenkirk's Instagram: @therealbobodenkirk
Bob Odenkirk's biography
Bob was born on 22nd October 1962 in Berwyn, Illinois, USA but was raised in Naperville. He is 58 years old as of 2021. His parents are the late Walter Odenkirk (father), who worked in the printing business and Barbara Odenkirk (mother).
He is one of the seven siblings born to his parents. Unfortunately, his parents divorced partly due to his father's alcoholism which made him an absentee father. As a result, he was raised by his mother single-handedly.
After his elementary studies, he joined Naperville North High School, where he graduated at 16 years. After graduation, he enrolled at the local College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. A year later, he joined Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Shortly after, he transferred to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.
Career
He began his career through comedy writing as a radio DJ for WIDB, where he created a late-night radio comedy show titled, The Prime Time Special. In 1987, he was hired as a writer at Saturday Night Live, where he worked until 1991.
When the Saturday Night Live show took its summer break in 1988, he went back to Chicago to perform a stage show titled Happy Happy Good Show. The summer that followed, he did a one-man show titled Show-Acting Guy.
Some of the other shows he wrote include:
- Flag Burning Permitted in Lobby Only
- Get a Life
- The Dennis Miller Show
- The Ben Stiller Show
- Late Night with Conan O'Brien
- Mr Show
Apart from writing, Bob has starred in numerous movies and TV shows over the years. He made his film debut in 1993, where he starred the concert nerd in Wayne's World 2. The following year, he was cast in Clean Slate as Cop.
Bob Odenkirk's Emmy awards winner and nominee was considered for the role of Michael Scott in the pilot of The Office. Unfortunately, the role was eventually given to Steve Carell. Bob Odenkirk's The office as appearance was only as a guest during the final season.
In 2009, the star joined the cast of AMC's Breaking Bad. He played the role of corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman. After his role in Breaking Bad, he started having more prominent roles in critically acclaimed films. Here are the highlights of his career in the entertainment industry.
Bob Odenkirk's movies
- 1993 - Wayne's World 2 as Concert nerd
- 1994 - Clean Slate as Cop
- 1996 - The Truth About Cats & Dogs as Bookstore man
- 1996 - The Cable Guy as Steven's brother
- 1996 - Waiting for Guffman as Caped man at the audition
- 1997 - Hacks as Cellmate
- 1999 - Can't Stop Dancing as Simpson
- 2000 - The Independent as Figure
- 2001 - Dr Dolittle 2 as Animal Groupie
- 2001 - Monkeybone as Morgue surgeon
- 2002 - Run Ronnie Run! as Terry Twillstein/Various
- 2003 - Melvin Goes to Dinner as Keith
- 2004 - My Big Fat Independent Movie as Steve
- 2005 - Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic as Manager
- 2005 - Cake Boy as Darnell Hawk
- 2006 - Danny Roane: First Time Director as Pete Kesselmen
- 2006 - Relative Strangers as Mitch Clayton
- 2010 - Blood Into Wine as French winemaker
- 2012 - Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie as Schlaaang Announcer
- 2015 - Hell and Back as The Devil
- 2015 - Fre*ks of Nature as Shooter Parker
- 2017 - Girlfriend's Day as Ray Wentworth
- 2017 - The Disaster Artist as Stanislavski Teacher
- 2017 - The Post as Ben Bagdikian
- 2018 - Incredibles 2 as Winston Deavor
- 2019 - Long Shot as President Chambers
- 2019 - Dolemite Is My Name as Lawrence Woolner
- 2019 - Little Women as Father Robert March
- 2021 - Nobody as Hutch Mansell
TV shows
- 1987 to 1991 - Saturday Night Live
- 1991 to 1992 - Get a Life
- 1993 - The Jackie Thomas Show
- 1993 - Roseanne
- 1993 to 1998 - The Larry Sanders Show
- 1993 to 1994 - Late Night with Conan O'Brien
- 1994 - Tom
- 1994 - Life on Mars
- 1995 to 1998 - Mr Show with Bob and David
- 1999 - 3rd Rock from the Sun
- 2000 - Curb Your Enthusiasm
- 2000 - The Near Future
- 2001 - Ed
- 2001 - The Andy Di*k Show
- 2003 - Futurama
- 2003 - The Big Wide World of Carl Laemke
- 2003 - Slice o' Life
- 2003 - Arrested Development
- 2004 - Joey
- 2004 - Aqua Teen Hunger Force
- 2004 to 2006 - Tom Goes to the Mayor
- 2005 - Crank Yankers
- 2006 - Fre*k Show
- 2007 to 2010 - Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!
- 2007 - The Sarah Silverman Program
- 2007 - Derek & Simon
- 2008 to 2012 - How I Met Your Mother
- 2008 - Weeds
- 2008 - Mike Birbiglia's Secret Public Journal
- 2008 - David's Situation
- 2009 - Rules of Engagement
- 2009 to 2013 - Breaking Bad
- 2009 - American Dad!
- 2009 - The Goode Family
- 2009 - Glenn Martin DDS
- 2010 - The Life & Times of Tim
- 2010 - Check It Out! with Dr Steve Brule
- 2010 - Entourage
- 2010 - Team Spitz
- 2010 - Funny or Die Presents
- 2011 - Let's Do This!
- 2011 - Jon Benjamin Has a Van
- 2012 - Bob's Burgers
- 2012 - The League
- 2012 to 2016 - Comedy Bang! Bang!
- 2013 - The Office
- 2014 - Fargo
- 2014 - TripTank
- 2014 - Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories
- 2015 to present - Better Call Saul
- 2015 - W/ Bob & David
- 2017 - Nobodies
- 2017 to 2018 - No Activity
- 2019 to present - Undone
- 2019 - The Simpsons
- 2019 - The Kominsky Method
- 2020 - Corporate
- 2021 - Mom
- 2021 - I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Video games
- 2018 - Lego The Incredibles as Winston Deavor (voice)
Music videos
- 1997 - Sugarcube by Yo La Tengo as an actor
- 2010 - Hindsight by Built to Spill as the director
- 2020 - Eat It (We're All in This Together) by David Cross as himself
Wife and children
The talented writer is married to Naomi Yomtov. She is a successful talent manager and producer. She is known for Melvin Goes to Dinner, The Pity Card, and Derek and Simon: The Show. The duo exchanged their wedding vows in 1997. Together, the couple has been blessed with two children; Nathan and Erin.
Bob Odenkirk's net worth
How much is Bob worth? The talented actor has an estimated bet worth of $16 million as of 2021. This amount can be credited to his successful career as an actor, film producer, film director, screenwriter, television director, television producer, comedian, voice actor, and writer. In films, he makes $200,000 per episode.
Latest updates
In the recent news, the writer was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set in New Mexico on 27th July 2021. However, his family and representatives cleared the air claiming that he had suffered a heart-attack-related incident, but he was recuperating.
On 28th July 2021, the family representative issues the statement below:
We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident.
The family and crew thanked people for their prayers and messages. They asked the public to honour Bob Odenkirk's privacy as he sought full recovery.
Bob Odenkirk fast facts
- Where does Bob Odenkirk live? He lives in Hollywood Hill, USA.
- Who are Bob Odenkirk's parents? His parents are the late Walter Odenkirk (father) and Barbara Odenkirk (mother).
- Who is Bob Odenkirk? He is an American actor, film producer, film director, screenwriter, television director, television producer, comedian, voice actor, and writer.
- Did Bob Odenkirk write for The Simpsons? Yes, he did. He was the writer and executive producer.
- Is Bob Odenkirk married? Yes, he is. He is married to executive producer Naomi Yomtov. The duo has two children.
- Where did Bob Odenkirk go to high school? He went to Naperville North High School for his high school studies. He graduated at the age of 16.
- How much is Bob Odenkirk worth? He has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of 2021. He makes $200k per episode.
- Is Bob Odenkirk alive? Yes, he is. He suffered a heart-attack related illness in July 2021, but he is recuperating.
Bob Odenkirk is one of the most successful individuals in Hollywood. With over three decades of experience in the industry, he has become a household name and earned great wealth too. He is a role model to many who would love to become successful in the film industry.
