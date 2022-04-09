Marshmello's face: What is known so far about the face behind the mask
There's something so marvellous about a great reveal — building up audience suspense towards a great surprise. Some of the best surprises in history are visual, revealing the face of a mysterious character. Famous American DJ Marshmello has always masked his face hence little is known about him. What does Marshmello's face look like under his mask?
Marshmello's face is one of the things many of his fans and followers have been interesting in finding out, thanks to his global recognition. His distinctive appearance after wearing a jumbo Marshmello shaped head during performing on stage has attracted most of the audience.
Marshmello's profile summary
- Full name: Christopher Comstock
- Nickname: Marshmello Face
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 19th May 1992
- Age: 29 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Current residence: Los Angles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 10''
- Height in centimetres: 180
- Weight in pounds: 165
- Weight in kilograms: 75
- Shoe size: 6 (US)
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Marital/relationship status: Single
- Profession: DJ, record producer, internet personality
- Genres: Electronic, future bass, trap, progressive house
- Years active: 2015 to present
- Record labels: Joytime Collective, Astralwerks, Mosntercat, Owsla and Geffen
- Net worth: $50 million
- Instagram: @chriscomstock, @marshmellomusic
- Facebook: @marshmello
- Twitter: @marshmellomusic
- TikTok: @marshmellomusic
Who is Marshmello?
Marshmello is the stage name for the talented American electronic music producer and DJ Christopher Comstock. He was born on 19th May 1992 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States.
While growing up, he was passionate about music and playing video games. Unfortunately, he has not offered any information about his parents, siblings and educational background.
What is Marshmello famous for?
He is famous for his successful career as a DJ and electronic music producer. He posted his first original song, Wavez, on his SoundCloud page in early 2015. His song was well-received and supported by numerous other DJs.
His famous songs such as Happier, One Thing Right, FRIENDS, Alone, Wolves, Herre With Me, Stars, Together, You & Me propelled him to fame. These songs are from hot albums like Alone, Speak Your Minds, One Thing Right, BIBA, etc.
In 2019, he contributed a lot to the music industry after releasing 3 studio albums, 2 extended plays, 31 singles, 16 remixes, 42 music videos, 4 production credits, and 9 other charted songs.
In his songs and music videos, he has collaborated with several singers and rappers like DJ Khaled, Selena Gomez, Lil Peep, Anne Marie, Logic, Juicy J, James Arthur, Demi Lovato, Shirley Setia, Tyga, Chris Brown and so on.
He gained much attention after remixing songs of Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding's Outside, Ariana Grande's Beautiful Now, Avicii's Waiting For Love, Adele's Hello, and Justin Bieber & DJ Snake's Let Me Love You.
Here are the highlights of his music career:
Studio albums
- Joytime
- Joytime II
- Joytime III
- Shockwave
Extended plays
- Right
- Roll the Dice
Singles as a lead artist
- Keep It Mello
- Colour
- Alone
- Magic
- Freal Luv
- Ritual
- Chasing Colours
- Twinbow
- Moving on
- Love U
- Silence
- You and Me
- Wolves
- Spotlight
- Friends
- Everyday
- Fly
- You Can Cry
- Tell Me
- Check This Out
- Happier
- Project Dreams
- Biba
- Sell Out
- Rescue Me
- One Thing Right
Production credits
- Church
- Reverse
- Broken and Beautiful
- Wow
- Stand by Me
- Half Alive
- Umbrella
DJ Marshmello's face
What does Marshmello look like? He looks pretty funny with his unique helmet since it carries the shape and size of a giant marshmallow, hence the nickname. However, since he has had a huge social media following on different platforms, Marshmello's face reveal is something many have been eagerly waiting for.
What is Marshmallow's true face? His true face looks like Christopher Comstock's face since Marshmello, Christopher Comstock, and Dotcom are the same person. Christopher Comstock's face was kept top secret for a long while. However, on 14th November 2017, Forbes unmasked the real identity of Marshmello, referring to him as the $21 million DJ, his net worth.
Marshmello's net worth and properties
Marshmello has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2022. His main source of income is his profession as a DJ and electronic dance music producer. He also makes a good sum of money from tours, shows and social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Where does Marshmello live? He lives in Los Angeles, California, where he owns a mansion worth $10.8 million. It is built on a 7,818 square feet piece of land and has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. In addition, he has a collection of expensive cars such as:
- Lamborghini Aventador - $393000
- Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe - $398000
- Lamborghini Aventador Roadster - $443000
- BMW IO - $148000
- Mercedes AMO G63 - $147000
- Ferrari 488 Spider - $280000
Marshmello's fast facts
- Who is Marshmello? He is an American electronic music producer, internet personality and DJ.
- What is Marshmello's real name? His real name is Christopher Comstock.
- Has marshmallow shown his face? Yes, he has shown his face on numerous occasions. In addition, they are numerous photos of him appearing as Christopher Comstock on various social media platforms.
- Why doesn't Marshmello take his helmet? He does not take it off because he is not after fame. He is genuinely trying to create something positive for people to connect with, and it has nothing to do with Marshmello's real face.
- How much does Marshmello's helmet cost? It costs $55,000 and has an internal air-conditioning system, programmable LED lights and weighs around 8 pounds.
- How much is Marshmello's net worth? Marshmello has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2022.
Marshmello's face has been a constant subject of curiosity. He hardly ever takes his helmet off and remains a mysterious figure among many fans. However, only the most devoted admirers know the real Marshmello identity and why he barely shows his face.
