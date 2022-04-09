Marshmello's face: What is known so far about the face behind the mask

There's something so marvellous about a great reveal — building up audience suspense towards a great surprise. Some of the best surprises in history are visual, revealing the face of a mysterious character. Famous American DJ Marshmello has always masked his face hence little is known about him. What does Marshmello's face look like under his mask?

Marshmello's face is one of the things many of his fans and followers have been interesting in finding out, thanks to his global recognition. His distinctive appearance after wearing a jumbo Marshmello shaped head during performing on stage has attracted most of the audience.

Marshmello's profile summary

Full name: Christopher Comstock

Christopher Comstock Nickname : Marshmello Face

: Marshmello Face Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 19th May 1992

19th May 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence : Los Angles, California, USA

: Los Angles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 10''

5' 10'' Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms : 75

: 75 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Marital/relationship status: Single

Single Profession: DJ, record producer, internet personality

DJ, record producer, internet personality Genres: Electronic, future bass, trap, progressive house

Electronic, future bass, trap, progressive house Years active: 2015 to present

2015 to present Record labels: Joytime Collective, Astralwerks, Mosntercat, Owsla and Geffen

Joytime Collective, Astralwerks, Mosntercat, Owsla and Geffen Net worth: $50 million

$50 million Instagram: @chriscomstock, @marshmellomusic

@chriscomstock, @marshmellomusic Facebook : @marshmello

: @marshmello Twitter: @marshmellomusic

@marshmellomusic TikTok: @marshmellomusic

Who is Marshmello?

Marshmello is the stage name for the talented American electronic music producer and DJ Christopher Comstock. He was born on 19th May 1992 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

While growing up, he was passionate about music and playing video games. Unfortunately, he has not offered any information about his parents, siblings and educational background.

What is Marshmello famous for?

He is famous for his successful career as a DJ and electronic music producer. He posted his first original song, Wavez, on his SoundCloud page in early 2015. His song was well-received and supported by numerous other DJs.

His famous songs such as Happier, One Thing Right, FRIENDS, Alone, Wolves, Herre With Me, Stars, Together, You & Me propelled him to fame. These songs are from hot albums like Alone, Speak Your Minds, One Thing Right, BIBA, etc.

In 2019, he contributed a lot to the music industry after releasing 3 studio albums, 2 extended plays, 31 singles, 16 remixes, 42 music videos, 4 production credits, and 9 other charted songs.

In his songs and music videos, he has collaborated with several singers and rappers like DJ Khaled, Selena Gomez, Lil Peep, Anne Marie, Logic, Juicy J, James Arthur, Demi Lovato, Shirley Setia, Tyga, Chris Brown and so on.

He gained much attention after remixing songs of Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding's Outside, Ariana Grande's Beautiful Now, Avicii's Waiting For Love, Adele's Hello, and Justin Bieber & DJ Snake's Let Me Love You.

Here are the highlights of his music career:

Studio albums

Joytime

Joytime II

Joytime III

Shockwave

Extended plays

Right

Roll the Dice

Singles as a lead artist

Keep It Mello

Colour

Alone

Magic

Freal Luv

Ritual

Chasing Colours

Twinbow

Moving on

Love U

Silence

You and Me

Wolves

Spotlight

Friends

Everyday

Fly

You Can Cry

Tell Me

Check This Out

Happier

Project Dreams

Biba

Sell Out

Rescue Me

One Thing Right

Production credits

Church

Reverse

Broken and Beautiful

Wow

Stand by Me

Half Alive

Umbrella

DJ Marshmello's face

What does Marshmello look like? He looks pretty funny with his unique helmet since it carries the shape and size of a giant marshmallow, hence the nickname. However, since he has had a huge social media following on different platforms, Marshmello's face reveal is something many have been eagerly waiting for.

What is Marshmallow's true face? His true face looks like Christopher Comstock's face since Marshmello, Christopher Comstock, and Dotcom are the same person. Christopher Comstock's face was kept top secret for a long while. However, on 14th November 2017, Forbes unmasked the real identity of Marshmello, referring to him as the $21 million DJ, his net worth.

Marshmello's net worth and properties

Marshmello has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2022. His main source of income is his profession as a DJ and electronic dance music producer. He also makes a good sum of money from tours, shows and social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Where does Marshmello live? He lives in Los Angeles, California, where he owns a mansion worth $10.8 million. It is built on a 7,818 square feet piece of land and has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. In addition, he has a collection of expensive cars such as:

Lamborghini Aventador - $393000

Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe - $398000

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster - $443000

BMW IO - $148000

Mercedes AMO G63 - $147000

Ferrari 488 Spider - $280000

Marshmello's fast facts

Who is Marshmello? He is an American electronic music producer, internet personality and DJ. What is Marshmello's real name? His real name is Christopher Comstock. Has marshmallow shown his face? Yes, he has shown his face on numerous occasions. In addition, they are numerous photos of him appearing as Christopher Comstock on various social media platforms. Why doesn't Marshmello take his helmet? He does not take it off because he is not after fame. He is genuinely trying to create something positive for people to connect with, and it has nothing to do with Marshmello's real face. How much does Marshmello's helmet cost? It costs $55,000 and has an internal air-conditioning system, programmable LED lights and weighs around 8 pounds. How much is Marshmello's net worth? Marshmello has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2022.

Marshmello's face has been a constant subject of curiosity. He hardly ever takes his helmet off and remains a mysterious figure among many fans. However, only the most devoted admirers know the real Marshmello identity and why he barely shows his face.

