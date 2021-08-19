What is the net worth of Mayim Bialik? Mayim Bialik has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry ever since she made her appearance as a child actress on the NBC sitcom Blossom. She has remained true to herself throughout her career, choosing diverse projects and embracing being smart. As a result, her net worth has risen steadily over the years, thanks to her consistency. So, what is Mayim Bialik's net worth?

Mayim Bialik in the Call Me By My Middle Name time period premiere episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Photo: FOX

Mayim Bialik is a super talented American actress. She also doubles up as an author, host, and neuroscientist. Mayim is also famous for starring in The Big Bang Theory and Jeopardy. She has garnered several awards and nominations for her excellence.

These achievements mean that she has established herself in the entertainment industry and built a strong career. And, of course, everything translates to a fantastic income. So, what is Mayim Bialik's net worth in 2022?

Mayim Bialik's profile summary

Full name: Mayim Chaya Bialik

Nickname: Mayim Bialik

Date of birth: December 12, 1975

Birth sign: Sagittarius

Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA

Age: 46 years old (as of February 2022)

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Eye colour: Light brown

Hair colour: Dark brown

Weight: 62 kg

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Religion: Jewish

Father: Barry Bialik

Mother: Beverly Winkleman

Siblings: Isaac Brynjegard Bialik

Marital status: Divorced

Ex-spouse: Michael Stone (m.2003 - d.2013)

Children: Frederick Heschel Bialik Stone, Miles Roosevelt Bialik Stone

Education: North Hollywood High School, University of California

Profession: Actress, author, podcaster, blogger, neuroscientist

Net worth: $25 million

Mayim Bialik's net worth

What is Mayim Chaya Bialik's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2022.

Mayim Bialik's net worth in 2021 was still the same, showing that she has done a great job at maintaining it at the rate with possibilities of growth in the years to come.

She has made a considerable sum of money from her different career and business ventures. In addition, she has earned through writing, being a neuroscientist, and actress.

How much money does Mayim make from movies and TV series?

The question, “What is Mayim Bialik’s net worth?" can quickly be answered by looking at the actress's film projects as she has quite a number.

How much did Mayim earn from The Big Bang Theory?

One of the most significant film projects is The Big Bang Theory. Mayim joined The Big Bang Theory in 2010. She had the recurring role of neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler. In addition, she starred as the love interest for Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons. With her recurring role, she made roughly $45,000 per episode.

Mayim earned $200,000 per episode for most of the midseason, around $4.5 million per season. During the final two seasons, the talented actress earned $450,000 per episode after the five of the core Big Bang Theory cast agreed to take pay cuts of $100,000 less in salary.

This salary per episode means that Mayim earned around $10 million for the final two seasons of The Big Bang Theory.

How much did Mayim Bialik earn from Star of Blossom?

Mayim Bialik on the Kelly Clarkson show. Photo: NBC / Contributor

It would be easy to answer, “how much is Mayim Bialik's net worth?" by looking at her earnings from Star of Blossom. The actress's breakthrough in the film industry occurred in 1990 after landing a role in the NBC sitcom Blossom.

She played the lead role of Blossom Russo, detailing her upbringing in an Italian American family. She dealt with many issues such as divorce, addiction, and overall teenage anxiety.

How much did Mayim make from Blossom? She has not offered any information about the specific amount she made. However, she revealed that she did not make much money from the show compared to other TV stars of the day.

I did not have the kind of financial success that would’ve set me up for the rest of my life. Also, our show was never put into syndication.

What is Mayim Bialik's salary on Jeopardy?

The author was named one of the guest hosts of the beloved trivia game show Jeopardy after the death of Alex Trebek. She started hosting in March 2021, and within a short while, she had become a majority's favourite.

In August 2021, she was named the permanent host of Jeopardy spinoff and special events. On the other hand, executive producer Mike Richards took over the role of Alex as the host of the daily quiz show. She remains the co-host alongside Ken Jennings for season 38 of the television show.

We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer, the show's official Twitter page posted on December 8, 2021.

How much does she make from Jeopardy? She has not publicly revealed the amount she makes from the show. However, considering Trebek's annual salary of $18 million, Mayim must also make a significant sum from the show even though she only appears as a part-time host.

What other acting roles have increased her wealth?

Mayim began her career in the movie industry in 1987. She had a guest role on Beauty and the Beast, followed by The Facts of Life and Webster. The actress made her big-screen debut in 1988 when she starred in the horror cult classic Pumpkinhead.

Over the years, she has played the following roles in different films, television shows, web series and video games that have increased her wealth, including:

Films

1988 - Beaches as Young Cecilia

as Young Cecilia 1988 - Pumpkinhead as Christine Wallace

as Christine Wallace 1990 - The Kingdom Chums: Original Top Ten as Petey

as Petey 2006 - Kalamazoo? as Maggie Goldman

as Maggie Goldman 2011 - The Chicago 8 as Nancy Kurshan

as Nancy Kurshan TBA - As Sick As They Made Us

Television shows

1987 - Beauty and the Beast as Ellie

as Ellie 1988 - The Facts of Life as Jennifer Cole

as Jennifer Cole 1988 to 1989 - Webster as Frieda

as Frieda 1989 to 1990 - Empty Nest as Laurie Kincaid

as Laurie Kincaid 1989 to 1990 - MacGyver as Lisa Woodman

as Lisa Woodman 1990 - Doogie Howser, MD as Candace

as Candace 1990 - Molloy as Molloy Martin

as Molloy Martin 1990 - Murphy Brown as Natalie

as Natalie 1990 - The Earth Day Special as Herself

as Herself 1990 to 1995 - Blossom as Blossom Russo

as Blossom Russo 1991 - Sea World's Mother Earth Celebration as Herself

as Herself 1992 - Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? as Herself

as Herself 1993 - The Hidden Room as Jillie

as Jillie 1994 - Don't Drink the Water as Susan Hollander

as Susan Hollander 1994 to 1995 - The John Larroquette Show as Rachel

as Rachel 1995 to 1996 - The Adventures of Hyperman as Brittany Bright

as Brittany Bright 1996; 1999 - Hey Arnold! as Maria

as Maria 1996 - Aaahh!!! Real Monsters as Cindy

as Cindy 1996 - The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest as Lucy

as Lucy 1997 to 2000 - Recess as Kirsten Kurst

as Kirsten Kurst 1997 - Johnny Bravo as Tour Guide

as Tour Guide 1997 - Extreme Ghostbusters as Girl in Future

as Girl in Future 1998 - Welcome to Paradox as Rita

as Rita 2001 to 2002 - Lloyd in Space as Mean Cindy

as Mean Cindy 2003 - 7th Heaven as Cathy

as Cathy 2004 - Kim Possible as Justine Flanner

as Justine Flanner 2005 - Katbot as Paula

as Paula 2005 - Fat Actress as Herself

as Herself 2005; 2007 - Curb Your Enthusiasm as Jodi Funkhauser

"Jeopardy! National College Championship" stars host Mayim Bialik. Photo: Casey Durkin/ABC

2009 - Saving Grace as Esther

as Esther 2009 - Bones as Genie Gormon

as Genie Gormon 2009 - Til Death as Herself

as Herself 2010 - The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Dr Wilameena Bink

as Dr Wilameena Bink 2010 - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? as Herself / Expert

as Herself / Expert 2010 to 2019 - The Big Bang Theory as Amy Farrah Fowler

as Amy Farrah Fowler 2011 - The Dog Who Saved Halloween as Medusa

as Medusa 2012 - Survivor: One World as Herself/Attendant

as Herself/Attendant 2014 - Candid Camera as Host

as Host 2014 - Stan Lee's Mighty 7 as Lady Lightning

as Lady Lightning 2015 - Blaze and the Monster Machines as Great Sphinx

as Great Sphinx 2015 - The Flight Before Christmas as Stephanie Michelle Hunt

as Stephanie Michelle Hunt 2016 - Star vs the Forces of Evil as Willoughby

as Willoughby 2017 - MasterChef Junior as Guest judge

as Guest judge 2017 - Rhett & Link's Buddy System as Glenda

as Glenda 2017 - Drop the Mic as Herself

as Herself 2020 - Celebrity Show-Off as Herself

as Herself 2020 - Match Game as Herself

as Herself 2020 - Young Sheldon as Amy Farrah Fowler

as Amy Farrah Fowler 2021 - Call Me Kat as Kat

as Kat 2021 - Jeopardy! as Herself

Web series

2013 - Traveler Who Can Also Travel Through Time as BOOTH.

as BOOTH. 2016 - YidLife Crisis as Chaya

as Chaya 2017 - Rhett and Link's Buddy System as Pathologist

as Pathologist 2017 to 2018 - Good Mythical Morning as Herself

as Herself 2018 - The Super Slow Show as Herself

Video games

2003 - X2: Wolverine's Revenge as May Deuce

2020 - Borderlands 3 as Herself

How much does Mayim Bialik make as a neuroscientist?

Even though she had initially deferred her acceptance to the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Mayim eventually graduated in 2000. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience and minors in Jewish studies and Hebrew. She also earned her PhD in neuroscience in 2007.

She worked as a teacher. On average, the salary of a neuroscience professor is roughly $67,376 per year. On the other hand, a PhD student at UCLA would earn even less, approximately $32,847 annually. Unfortunately, the amount was not enough; she opted to venture into the film industry.

Writing, blogging, and podcasting

The actress has also earned vast sums of money as an author, blogger, and podcaster. So far, she has four books in her name, namely:

2012 - Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way

2014 - Mayim’s Vegan Table: More Than 100 Great-Tasting and Healthy Recipes From My Family to Yours

2017 - G irling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular

2018 - Boying Up: How to Be Brave, Bold and Brilliant

2021 - Flash Facts

As a blogger, she launched her lifestyle site, Grok Nation, in 2016. Even though the blog is still active, no new content has been posted since 2019.

In addition, Bialik co-hosts the podcast titled Mayim Bialik's Breakdown with her boyfriend, Cohen. The duo started the project together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They aimed at raising mental health awareness.

How much does Mayim make from YouTube?

Mayim Bialik’s YouTube channel has over 1 million subscribers and 62 million views. She started the channel on September 2, 2015.

Her channel gets an average of 1.34 million views a month and around 44.76 thousand a day. YouTubers make between $3 and $7 per one thousand views, and this means that the actress makes around $80.56 thousand a year from the video streaming platform.

What homes does Mayim Bialik own?

"Jeopardy! National College Championship," hosted by Mayim Bialik, debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 8 on ABC. Photo: Casey Durkin/ABC

Even though she has not opened up about her properties, including her home, in June 2020, she shared a glimpse of her home kitchen on the YouTube channel Delish. The most exciting thing about her kitchen is that everything is made from reclaimed wood and features open shelving.

What were Michael Stone and Mayim Bialik's net worth?

What is Mayim Bialik’s net worth combined with her ex-husband? Michael Stone was once married to Mayim Bialik but are now separated. He has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million as of 2022 as he has established his successful business. This means that if they were together, their combined net worth would have been around $27.5 million.

Mayim Bialik's net worth has grown thanks to her successful career and business ventures. In addition, she has engaged in acting, writing, blogging, podcasting and neuroscience. She is the epitome of hard work, commitment, and consistency.

