Kanye West, over half of tickets, for 2nd 'Donda' show, sold, in just 1 hour

According to the latest media reports, over half of the tickets for Kanye West's second Donda show were sold in just one hour

The US superstar is reportedly going back to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for his second listening event

The wealthy and famous rapper is expected to drop his highly-anticipated Donda project on 6 August

World-renowned lyricist and music genius Kanye West has reportedly sold over half of the tickets for his second Donda show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The US superstar sold the tickets in just one hour.

The rapper's fans will once again gather at the Atlanta stadium for their fave's listening event. The highly-anticipated album is expected to be released on 6 August. Based on the number of tickets sold so far, Kanye will drop the project in a sold-out show.

Over half of the tickets for Kanye West's second 'Donda' show were sold in just one hour. Image: @kanyewest

Source: UGC

Music lovers took to The Shade Room's Instagram page to share their thoughts on their post about the ticket sales.

Check out some of the mixed reactions from fans below:

_______queenk said:

"He knows exactly what he’s doing with his lil genius self lol."

marty5000 wrote:

"The man can floss his teeth and sell out an arena."

mgrady_23 commented:

"People really wasting their money… he not going to do nothing but just stand in one spot again."

beautyexchange said:

"He literally just stands there and y’all pay to see this man."

leesurprises_ commented:

"Two listening shows for an album that's not finished yet... people love giving their money to the rich."

myhaitianhouse added:

"So why he don’t release this album already, why he keep having concerts and we can’t hear it."

Peek inside Kanye West's Donda living quarters

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West took to social media to share a sneak peek inside his living quarters inside Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium. The superstar is renting the stadium as he is finishing his upcoming album, Donda.

The hip-hop mogul's bedroom has a simple single bed, no windows, a digital clock and a wall-mounted TV. In the pic, one can also see some clothing, shoes and an open black suitcase.

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, 28 July and posted the pic without a caption. According to Daily Mail, there's also an opening dresser in the room in which Ye hung some outfits.

Source: Yen Newspaper