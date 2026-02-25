The lady lured from the church by Yaytseslav has denied any romantic involvement with the infamous Russian man

The woman who was spotted in a video being lured from church by Yaytselav has denied claims of romantic involvement with the infamous Russian national.

In a video interview, the lady, identifying herself as Nimoo, stated that she rejected Yaytseslav's advances and left his residence immediately after recognising his intentions.

Nimoo's church encounter with Yaytseslav

Nimoo was one of the ladies who encountered Yaytseslav, reportedly known in real life as Vladislav Lyulkov, during his time in Kenya.

In their video, Yaytseslav was spotted in a church auditorium speaking to a pastor and telling him the lady [now identified as Nimoo] was his friend.

After the interaction in church, the video showed Nimoo in the apartment of Yaytseslav.

The video came at a time when Yaytseslav had been trending online after multiple clips surfaced showing him approaching women in public spaces across Ghana and Kenya, striking up brief conversations, and then inviting them to his apartment.

The encounters were allegedly recorded using Meta glasses, which allowed the Russian man to film interactions discreetly without the women's full awareness.

With everything that was circulating online at the time, many speculated that something extra must have happened between Nimoo and the Russian man.

What happened between church lady and Yaytseslav?

However, Nimoo has addressed the speculation, noting that nothing significant happened during her encounter with the Russian.

Speaking publicly for the first time in an interview with YouTube content creator 2mbili, Nimoo clarified that their interaction occurred in September 2025, beginning when Yaytseslav approached her at her church in Roysambu, a suburb of Nairobi, following a worship service.

She explained that he seemed curious about the large congregation gathered at the premises, which initiated their conversation.

After exchanging contact information, they arranged to reconnect during a midweek fellowship service.

During that subsequent meeting, the Russian asked her to briefly stop by his nearby residence, explaining he had just finished exercising and wanted to freshen up before taking her on a date.

Once at his apartment, Nimoo stated that Yaytseslav made unwanted physical contact and propositions, including suggesting they bathe together. She firmly refused, proposing they shower separately and proceed with their planned outing first.

"He touched me and tried convincing me to do the act, like suggesting we shower together, but I told him I would shower separately because it was our first time meeting like that. I suggested we go out on the date first and then come back, but I never came back," she recounted.

Yaytseslav, a Russian national, is accused of filming many encounters with women across Africa without their consent.

Recognising his true motives, she terminated all communication with him.

"I saw that was his intention and I told myself, hapa hunioni tena [you won't see me again here]," she stated emphatically.

Nimoo insisted categorically that no sexual activity occurred, contradicting widespread online rumours and speculation.

Nimoo's church, family's reactions to Yaytseslav video

Despite facing public criticism, Nimoo stated that her pastor and church members accepted her explanation of events after she provided her account. She also immediately informed her mother upon returning home, ensuring transparency about the circumstances.

According to Nimoo, who has a four-year-old child, her young daughter encountered the footage online, and she had to carefully explain the situation to her child to ensure she understood what had transpired.

She acknowledged her sole error was agreeing to visit a stranger's private residence, which contradicts her personal principles.

However, she added that she has sought divine forgiveness for this lapse in judgment and remains emotionally unaffected by the public discourse.

19-year-old lady in Russian man's clips speaks

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Kalekye, one of the first women to encounter Yaytseslav, has clarified her story after videos of her with the Russian man went viral.

In a video interview, the 19-year-old admitted to meeting the content creator, but denied ever visiting his apartment, as was claimed.

She stated that even though she saw Yaytseslav as an opportunity to elevate herself, his forward approach made her back away.

