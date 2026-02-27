Antoine Semenyo will have his first taste of Champions League action in the round of 16 stage next month

The Ghana international will face Real Madrid after Manchester City were drawn against Los Blancos in Friday's draw

This will be the fifth successive year both sides will cross paths in Europe's premier club competition

Antoine Semenyo is set for a blockbuster introduction to the UEFA Champions League after Manchester City were drawn against Real Madrid in the round of 16.

For the 26-year-old, it will be a first taste of Europe’s grandest club stage. For City, it is another chapter in a rivalry that refuses to fade.

The draw has paired the Premier League giants with the competition’s most decorated side for the fifth straight season, according to Goal.

In recent years, the two clubs have collided in semi-finals, quarter-finals and even the league phase. Now, they meet again with a place in the last eight at stake.

Semenyo set for first Champions League test

At 26, Semenyo finally gets his moment. He missed City’s previous European fixtures but has now been registered for the knockout rounds. This time, he will not be watching from the sidelines.

The first leg will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu between March 10 and 11. The return fixture follows on March 17 and 18, according to ESPN.

Madrid booked their place after edging Benfica 2-1 across two tense encounters. Despite progressing, the Spanish giants have looked vulnerable this season, even after parting ways with Xabi Alonso.

City also had their own struggles. Direct entry into the round-of-16 was secured only on the final matchday of the league phase following a 2-0 victory over Galatasaray.

Reinforcements arrived in the winter window with the additions of Semenyo and Marc Guehi. Those moves have boosted belief within the English camp that they can finally knock out the 15-time champions.

Man City vs Real Madrid rivalry continues

This fixture has quickly become a modern European classic. Each meeting carries drama, tension and fine margins.

Should City advance, a quarter-final clash awaits against either Atalanta or Bayern Munich.

Progress beyond that would set up a semi-final against one of PSG, Chelsea, Galatasaray or Liverpool.

For Ghanaian supporters, however, the spotlight will be firmly on Semenyo. A new stage, a global audience and the bright lights of Madrid await. Moments like these define careers.

Below is the Round of 16 draw in full

PSG vs Chelsea

Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Man City

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich

Newcastle vs Barcelona

Atletico vs Spurs

Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal

