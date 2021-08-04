He also commended the people who were a part of the event

The demo was to draw attention to challenges facing Ghanaians

The JOY FM Presenter had previously called on the Akufo-Addo government to fix the country

Sports Journalist, Gary Al-Smith was one of the Ghanaians who took part in the #FixTheCountry today, Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The Joy FM Presenter showed photos of himself at the demonstration on Twitter holding a placard that highlighted his interest in press freedom in Ghana.

Joy FM's Gary Al-Smith fights for press freedom at #FixTheCountry demo; photos drop. Source: @garyalsmith

Source: Twitter

Al-Smith also shared how impressed he was at the turnout at the event that sought to call on the government to resolve the issues facing the country.

"The numbers humbled me, and let me know that people just want a better country with decent living conditions," tweeted Al-Smith.

"Proud of everyone who took part. Organised. Civil. Poignant. #4THAugustDemo"

See the photos below.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that radio presenter, Blakk Rasta had asserted that Ghanaian ancestors would have joined the #FixTheCountry if they could physically do so.

He made the claim during an interview with Citi FM's Dzifa Ametam as part of a number of Ghanaians who took to the streets of Accra to express their displeasure with the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Gary Al Smith had taken activists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the cleaners for claiming that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is fixing the country.

Some unhappy Ghanaians on Twitter have been venting their anger over what they say is the failure on the part of successive administrations to improve the lives of the citizenry through the hashtag “Fixthecountry.”

However, a group of NPP activists and foot soldiers countered the “Fixthecountry” campaigners with the hashtag “NanaIsFixingIt.”

