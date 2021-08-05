A man has dazzled thousands of social media uses with his unique ability to make the most out of wires

The talented man turned 600 strands of stainless steel wires into a mind-boggling dark tree sculpture

A video in which he demonstrated how he made the sculpture has blown up as many marvelled at his creativity

A man has impressed social media users with what he was able to make out of wires.

In a video shared by Andy Elliot Artworks on Facebook, the man created a magnificent tree sculpture using just 600 strands of stainless steel wires.

He did the masterpiece sculpture using only the stainless wire strands Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Andy Elliot Artworks

In the video, he started by fixing the supposed tree parts. With the aid of metal, he bent the wires into various curves until he arrived at a tree.

He went on to create a brown root for the sculpture.

Carelessly, one could mistake the sculpture for a real tree as it had a striking resemblance and features of a normal one.

Many couldn't believe their eyes

Glenda Miller said:

"The dream of this wonderful artwork is beyond anything I've ever seen in 68 years. FREAKING AMAZING AS my 2 year old. Thank you for sharing your talent."

Louise Bateman remarked:

"This is amazing, are you giving it away, I’ll have it for my bay window, it would look amazing there and treasured."

Maria Embleton stated:

"The sculpture is remarkable as each one you create will be unique as for the smoothly soft music its a pleasure to listen to ..you are both gifted in your own skills and together it works beautifully."

Christina Wright Ekness-Gingrich wrote:

''So very beautiful! What an incredible amount of work goes into your creations. Sculptures are not my preferred art form....but I would love to have one of these! Thanks for sharing the video and allowing us to see you in action!"

Talented man who makes sculptures from screws

Meanwhile, it was previously reported about a man that makes sculptures with screw.

In an interview, the talented man said that the inspiration to use screws for sculptures came to him at night.

He said Nigeria has not got to a point where art is totally accepted, adding that he wants artists to be more appreciated in the country.

"One thing I would like the artists to do for themselves - not to cheapen themselves. I know that it can be difficult sometimes, artists need money and all that, especially people that paint portraits of prominent people out there and begging them with their work. So they kind of look down on artists."

