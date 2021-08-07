A truck has got stuck under an overheard bridge at Achimota in Accra

The truck was loaded above the allowable height limits to pass under the bridge

A video of the incident has stirred angry reactions among Ghanaians

There was a bit of drama on the Achimota stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Saturday, August 7,2021.

A long vehicle truck carrying assorted goods including gallongs of cooking oil got stuck under one of the overhead bridges along the route.

From what YEN.com.gh has gathered from social media user, the truck goods-carrying truck was overloaded and way above the height to pass under the bridge.

5-metre height

Many roads with overhead bridges like those on the Achimota stretch have a height clearance of five metres.

This means a vehicle and its load must not be up to five metres to pass under the bridges or even use the road since one has to definitely pass under one when plying the oute.

But it looks the driver of this vehicle did not adhere to the height clearance regualtion and has ended in a bad situation.

Evacuation

In a video which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, the truck is seen under the bridge with some people trying to remove of some of the goods.

Standing by is another vehicle which is empty and ready to pickup the excess goods in order to free the stuck vehicle.

Reactions

The video of the stuck truck has stirred a number of angry reactions among social media users who have been astounded by the unwillingness of the driver to follower rules.

cwesiotengofficial said:

"waaaa loook o."

yawstyle said:

"Everyday we are not learning as Ghanaians..#fixyourattitude."

kwesi_age said:

"This one too they will blame the president that he should’ve told the driver no to load to that level ."

mhizzmens_ahbediako said:

"The day black man would get sense will be the second appearance of Jesus ."

Driver feigns madness

In other news on YEN.com.gh, a commercial bus driver has had to take to the bush and pretend to have lost his senses after he hit a Range Rover Sports car with his bus.

In a video on Instagram, the commercial bus driver popularly known as trotro driver, was seen rolling in a nearby bush following the accident.

The said trotro driver had taken off his shirt and was seen displaying in the bush as if to say that he had lost his senses.

Source: Yen