Popular Ghanaian fashion and style critic, Charlie Dior, has popped up on the radar of social media police over his choice of outfit on a runway in a trending video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the fashion critic appeared to be modelling at a fashion show and was cat-walking on the runway when the cameras spotted him.

He was wearing what looked like an African print long-sleeved shirt which had multicoloured attachments.

Charlie Dior complimented his shirt with a pair of white trousers and finished it off with a pair of black boots.

A wedding veil-looking material was attached to the dress as Charlie Dior proudly modelled it in front of the attendees.

The video has since gone viral with many social media users reacting to it with the background that Charlie Dior was Ghana's fashion gatekeeper.

Content creator kwadwosheldon came in with the comment: "he's out there looking like a retirement contract..sad"

gozikchikozie commented: "Outfit by patapaa movement. No formular"

mr.roycz wrote: "Wait wait wait...what did I just watch?"

afra_komaa had this to say: "Wedding gown bia"

skinnypapis: "I mean how... I can't go to sleep with this?"

kour_kor13 commented: "When he did the super steps backwards, someone in the audience said eeiii”

akyer3ba_lena: "It’s only confidence that was displayed here nothing again.....outfit zero"

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a new video flaunting her beauty in what looked like a kitchen.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to a song playing in the background together with a lady who was hugging her.

The actress was wearing an ash short-sleeved jumpsuit and complemented it with a black pouch that was hanging from her shoulder.

