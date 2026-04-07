Award-winning Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer, Serwaa Amihere, has voiced her disapproval of a popular practice in local churches where attendees spray money on singers, performers, or ministers during services.

Serwaa Amihere Questions the Practice of Spraying Money on Performers and Ministers, Fans React

Source: UGC

In a post shared on her X page on April 6, 2026, Amihere expressed her discomfort with the tradition, calling on Ghanaians to reconsider the act.

“Stop spraying money on singers/ ministers during worship. It feels so wrong to me. Hoh,” she wrote.

The post quickly generated widespread debate online, with many users weighing in on the cultural practice.

While some supported her view, arguing that worship should focus on devotion rather than money, others defended the custom as a gesture of appreciation and celebration.

Read the X details below.

Netizens react to Serwaa Amihere's post

On April 6, 2026, lawyer and award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere stirred conversation online after sharing her thoughts on the popular practice of spraying money on singers and ministers.

Netizens quickly flocked to the comments section, sharing their opinions and reactions.

@NhyirabakO21131 wrote:

"But you did the same when Lumba was alive and performed at the Val’s or his birthday, and your favourite truck from him was played."

@R2R_cleaners shared:

"Brother Sammy won’t be happy with this statement, Serwaa!"

@msdende added:

"Abeg let people bless the ministers. Better than keeping tight fist and giving nothing! But moderation matters, sha."

@sethlivingston9 commented:

"I can't agree with you less. The act takes away the reverence in worship. It is no longer worship but performance."

Source: YEN.com.gh