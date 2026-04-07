Popular social commentator, Kofi Frank, has criticised Portia Asare for allegedly “glorifying divorce” in a recent comment

According to him, Portia Asare was a highly influential actress with a large following, for which reason she has to be circumspect about her utterances

He explained that glorifying beauty over moral and ethical values risks sending the wrong message to young people who look up to people like her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kofi Frank, a popular Ghanaian social commentator, has criticised actress Portia Asare for what he describes as her “glorification of divorce.”

Frank took issue with Portia Asare’s recent comments in which she reflected on breaking away from two previous marriages while suggesting she was still ready and open for another.

Portia Asare recently stated that she had ended two previous marriages but remained open to another. Photo credit: Portia Asare/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He described her remarks as poorly thought out and lacking in intelligence.

He noted that as a well-respected actress with a large following, her words carry significant influence, and even minor statements can shape public opinion.

For this reason, he said, she must be careful with her language.

Frank argued that as a two-time divorcee, Portia Asare is in a better position to guide the younger generation on humility and peaceful coexistence in marriage, rather than implying that her beauty alone is enough to secure a third marriage at will.

He added that such statements risk sending the wrong signals to young people.

Frank urged the actress to lead a more exemplary lifestyle, one worthy of emulation, so that the younger generation can view her as a role model of character and values.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Portia Asare shares her divorce story

Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has expressed her desire to remarry following the collapse of her second marriage.

Actress Portia Asare has come under scrutiny after comments about her past marriages. Photo credit: Portia Asare/Instagram

Source: TikTok

In a video, the pretty actress indicated that even though she has been lucky with marriage, she has not given up on it.

On July 1, 2021, Portia Asare married Raymond Kwaku Marfo in a lovely ceremony. Photos from the wedding went viral on social media.

That was her second marriage, having divorced her first husband, Pastor John Wilberforce, whom she married in 2013.

Barely two years after her wedding, a rumour surfaced on social media that the Kumawood star's marriage was on the brink. While she flaunted her wedding ring to dispel the rumour, it did not end the speculations.

She later confirmed the divorce in August 2024, emphasising that she would not let the setback break her spirit.

Speaking at the Scars to Stars Conference at the Adenta Baptist Church on Saturday, April 4, 2026, the actress noted that despite her previous experiences, she was not past her prime when it comes to marriage.

"If marriage comes, I will marry. In fact, I am even praying about it. If it comes a thousand times, a million times, why not? Am I not beautiful as I sit here? Am I too old? Ei, me, I do not care about it oo. If God helps me to get one, I will marry.

She explained that she believes she chose her first two husbands without much input from God, hence the unfavourable outcomes.

"Because I did not rely on God in choosing the husbands I chose. I'm sure. God doesn't make mistakes. You know, in my second marriage, when the trauma started, I used to tell myself that affliction would not happen the second time, but affliction did happen. Would you say that God didn't listen to me? He did. He was with me even until now. He never left me. And so, I will marry again, and I am even praying about it,"

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Portia Asare Boateng serves fufu at restaurant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Asare Boateng served fufu at her new restaurant De Klinic, opposite the Melcom Ghana branch at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

In a video, customers looked excited as they ate several bowls of the traditional meals at her food joint weeks after its opening.

Footage of Portia Asare Boateng carrying out waitress duties at her new restaurant triggered positive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh