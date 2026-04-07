Shatta Wale has hit out at EOCO over his detention and seizure of his yellow-coloured Lamborghini Urus

In a video from his Gomoa performance, Shatta Wale warned EOCO of consequences if they had attempted an arrest

EOCO seized Shatta's Lamborghini and detained him in August 2025, a situation he claims led to a loss of money for him

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has fired new salvos at the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO)

In his latest remark, he claimed that EOCO was "lucky" they did not attempt to arrest him during the controversy surrounding the seizure of his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

On August 5, 2025, Shatta Wale alleged that the officials came armed with guns, and publicly accused EOCO boss Raymond Archer of abusing power, a charge the agency denied.

The EOCO seizes Shatta Wale's Lamborghini Urus as part of ongoing FBI investigations. Photo source: Shatta Wale, Raymond Archer

Source: Instagram

EOCO, in a press release hours after Wale's claims, announced the seizure of Shatta Wale's Lamborghini Urus, which they claimed the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) had tied to one Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is serving an 86-month prison term in the United States.

The seizure followed a search at the musician's home in Trassaco Valley Phase 1, Accra, in June 2025, in connection with a request from the FBI in 2023.

The statement continued that Shatta Wale begged the EOCO officers carrying out the lawful search not to take the car away from him, as it was tied to his brand as a rich musician.

EOCO detains Shatta Wale over yellow Lamborghini

Two weeks after the seizure, Shatta Wale appeared at the Accra offices of EOCO on Wednesday, August 20, after he was invited by the agency.

It was reported that the musician was faced with charges of money laundering, possession of proceeds of crime, tax fraud, and tax evasion from EOCO.

Shatta Wale was detained and released the next day after meeting his bail conditions.

The detention triggered a wave of public outrage, with fans staging a protest outside the EOCO premises before he was eventually released.

Since his release, the artiste has repeatedly used public platforms to voice his grievances against the agency.

According to him, the conduct of EOCO in the Lamborghini saga had made him lose some endorsement deals.

Shatta Wale cautions EOCO over arrest

In his latest remark on the matter, Shatta Wale noted that it would have been a different matter if EOCO had really arrested him.

Speaking during his performance at the Gomoa Easter Carnival on April 5, 2026, he stated that any attempt to arrest him would have had serious consequences.

"I was in Ghana when some government officials came to my house, saying they were looking for a missing car. Later, they accused me of fraud. They're lucky they didn't arrest me, as they'd see," he told the crowd.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Shatta Wale addresses the John Legend feature

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale finally responded after many kept asking how much he allegedly spent to secure a feature from American singer John Legend.

Instead of dropping any amount, the Ghanaian musician used the moment to send a bigger message about investment, ambition, and what it really takes to create music at the highest level.

Source: YEN.com.gh