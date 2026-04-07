A Ghanaian man has triggered reactions online after he opened up about living in Germany

Speaking in an interview, he shared the struggles he faced in the country and what informed his decision to return home

He expressed joy over his decision to come home, adding that his trip to Germany had been an eye-opener on what people go through abroad

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A Ghanaian man who worked as a headmaster has become a source of motivation to many after he opened up about relocating to Germany in search of greener pastures.

Kofi, speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, said it all happened in 2015 when he had the chance to study in the Czech Republic.

A Ghanaian man returns to Ghana after abandoning his job as a dishwasher in Germany Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

On arrival, he realised that finding a job in the country was difficult and hence decided to relocate to Germany, where he was fortunate enough to reconnect with a friend who accommodated him.

Kofi confessed that the experience he had was very different from the stories he had heard, as he struggled to get a job in Germany because he had no legal status.

His luck shone when he eventually got a job as a dishwasher, hoping that would be the start of better things.

Kofi said that although he earned a monthly salary of around €3,000, taxes, rent, and payments to the person who helped him secure the job took a large chunk of the money.

"Even though I was earning €3,000, I paid taxes, rent, and money to the person through whom I was able to get the documents to work. After these deductions, the money left was around €500."

It was at that point that Kofi realised that his expectations of life abroad had not been met, as he had lived more comfortably back in Ghana and therefore opted to return home.

A Ghanaian man opens up about his experience after moving to Canada. Photo credit: @Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Admitting that he came home without money, he said he has no regrets.

He added that he has been able to progress in the teaching profession and has now been offered a promotion in Ghana upon his return.

At the time of writing, the video had gained over 20,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian man returning home

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions about the disclosure made by the man as he opened up about his lived experience in Germany.

@khenstone said:

"The main lesson here is just to enter the country with the right documentation. Illegality will only triple the already existing woes and troubles."

@tinotino3081 opined:

"Abandoning your studies in Czech Republic was a big mistake. You should have stayed and completed your studies."

@KwameAcheaw- stated:

"The same pay. I am in Germany, Giessen 🇩🇪. I worked in a restaurant washing utensils from 2019 to 2024. My salary was €10 an hour. I worked very hard and didn’t sleep much, but I received about €1,700. I deducted €300 to pay the document owner, €350 for rent (one room), €200 for food, €100 for transport, and sent €300 to my family in Ghana. So I saved about €400–€500 a month. Life is not easy in Germany or Europe. Everything the gentleman said is 1000% true. I am preparing to come back home.

Lady returns home from Germany

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has left Germany.

In an interview, she opened up about the challenges of living in a European country and her reasons for returning home.

Source: YEN.com.gh