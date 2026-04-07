Francisca, a young Ghanaian lady, has got tongues wagging online after she opened up about her union with a Spanish man

In a video, she spoke about her travel to Spain and the circumstances that led to her discovering that her husband comes from a wealthy family

However, she stated that she does not desire to live in Spain because she has a thriving business back home to manage

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A Ghanaian lady, Francisca Menero, is trending for all the right reasons after her latest video went viral online.

This comes after she took to TikTok to celebrate her husband and also share details about their union and subsequent travel to Spain.

A Ghanaian lady ties the knot with her obroni lover, reacts to the massive mansion he lives in Spain Photo credit: @familymenero/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A now-viral video shared by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, posted by @saygistgh, showed her detailing her first experience travelling to Spain.

The lady admitted that upon arrival in Spain, she had doubts after she was taken to a house and introduced to her husband’s mother, after which she was shown the room where her husband and his brother live.

When she asked if that was where they would be living as a couple, Francisca said she was informed that the residence belonged to her husband’s mother, who preferred to live in a beach house.

She later got a surprise she never anticipated when she was taken to the house where her husband actually lives.

A video she shared on her social media page showed the beautiful mansion, with the lady heard asking if that was truly her husband's house.

A Ghanaian lady, Francisca Menero, flaunts her Spanish husband in an adorable video. Photo credit: @familymenero/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to Francisca, she then began to research more about the Menero family, which was when she realised she had married into a wealthy family.

However, the young lad stated that she plans to return to Ghana and continue with her business, as she has no immediate plans of relocating to Spain on a permanent basis.

The lady also disclosed in another video that she met her husband on the popular dating app Tinder.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 50,000 likes and 600 comments.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

Netizens congratulate Ghanaian lady on marriage

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady about her marriage to the Spanish man.

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

“This is nice to see. I just pray that it does not encourage many young ladies to chase foreigners who may give lofty promises, only to deceive them like the Russian guy did.”

BLAC MONT commented:

“You are explaining yourself too much. Keep quiet and enjoy your blessing.”

Greg-moneey (ORACLE) opined;

“My only advice I can give you as a brother is that please, please, please don’t post everything about your marriage on social media. Not all of them are happy for you. Focus on your marriage and your happy family.”

Rough diamond indicated:

“Live your life low-key. Explaining yourself to people can bring unnecessary challenges. If anyone comments badly, don’t mind them.”

Ghanaian lady marries Turkish man in 24 hours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady married her obroni lover from Turkey.

The marriage happened 24 hours after the couple met for the first time, following a long-distance relationship.

The Turkish man arrived in Ghana on April 26, 2024, and got married to the Ghanaian lady on April 27, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh