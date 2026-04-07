A 33-year-old Ghanaian man faced heartbreak when a DNA test for his visa application confirmed he is not the biological father of his firstborn, sparking reactions

In a video, Issah shared his emotional journey, the toll of the DNA results, and how the revelation of his wife’s affair changed his life

In a related twist, Kumawood star Lil Win announced the release of his upcoming movie titled DNA, inspired by his own paternity test experience

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A 33-year-old Ghanaian man, Issah, has shared a deeply personal experience that has sparked widespread debate about paternity and trust.

Ghanaian man's DNA test during visa procedure uncovers he is not the biological father of his firstborn. Image credit: iStock, ChannelOne TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

While attempting to relocate abroad, Issah underwent mandatory DNA testing for both of his children, as required by immigration procedures. The results confirmed that he was not the biological father of his older child.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Issah recounted how the DNA results uncovered his wife’s infidelity. She later admitted to having been involved with another man during the time of conception. The discovery ultimately led to the collapse of their marriage.

“It was a waste of time, money, and energy,” Issah said, describing the emotional and financial toll of the ordeal.

The story has ignited discussions online, with many advocating for mandatory paternity testing and stricter legal measures to protect against deception in family life.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Lilwin to release movie titled 'DNA'

In a related development, Kumawood actor and singer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is set to release a new movie after he disclosed that one of his children, whom he has been fathering for about nine years, is not his blood.

In a TikTok Live session with two other streamers, the actor said that he was moved to conduct a paternity test recently, only to find out he isn't the biological father of one of his children.

Lil Win later shared another video where he stated that he had more than five children and was not willing to state which particular child was not his.

He, however, called on Ghanaians to stop pointing accusing fingers at his ex-wife and current spouse. The actor stated that even though he knows he did not sire the said child, he still plays the role of a father.

Lil Win announces the release of a new movie days after disclosing that a DNA test proved one of his children isn't biologically his. Photo credit: @llilwin

Source: Facebook

Lil Win added that he has also not mentioned the situation to the affected child or the mother.

A few hours after he shared the update on the number of children he had, Lil Win announced that he would release a movie titled DNA. The actor stated that the movie will be released on Monday, March 16, 2026.

A flier shared on social media showed that Lil Win is the Executive Producer of the movie.

Journalist calls for mandatory DNA testing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a top journalist with EIB Networks had called on the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, to make it mandatory for all families and hospitals to carry out paternity DNA tests for all newborns.

During a radio segment, he argued that several Ghanaian men were being misled to raise children who are not biologically theirs, and called on the government to intervene for those who might hesitate to determine whether children are theirs.

Source: YEN.com.gh